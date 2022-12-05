Read full article on original website
Russell Dean “Russ” Nuss
Russ was born the second of five sons to Paul Eugene and Wanda Sue Nuss in Denver, Colorado, but he spent most of his life in Texas. He left here and went to heaven on December 5th. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lori, and his children...
Louise Smith
Funeral services for Louise Smith, age 93, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Shane Carrington officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Luke Wright, Wesley Cox, Brandon Huffines, Phyllis McPherson, William David McPherson and Dreylon Fountain serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10, one hour prior to service time, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
Obituary – Connie Ann Kennedy
Connie was born on July 12, 1950, to Roy Talkington and Ruth Nelson Talkington in Dallas, Texas. She passed on December 5, 2022, in Greenville, Texas. She will have a family led memorial service later. Connie worked in accounting at Club Corp of America in Dallas for about 18 years....
William “Bill” Sidebottom
William “Bill” Sidebottom, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, passed away Nov. 28, 2022. A service will be held at First Baptist Church Chapel in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 23, at 11 a.m., officiated by Tommy Johnston. Visitation will be one hour before the service, at 10 a.m. Peters...
WATCH: A Tyler, TX Restaurant Befriended an Adorable Raccoon Family
It's funny how sometimes it's the things that are least expected that end up becoming one of our favorite things about an experience. For example, when you go on vacation to somewhere amazing and well-known for world-famous attractions but it's the small moments that leave the longest-lasting impressions. It would...
Hot Chocolate and Brownie Treat for the Paris Junior College Students
Paris Junior College Student Activities Coordinator Megan Chapman, left, passes out cups of hot chocolate and brownies to students at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus — a treat that is enjoyed during the holiday season. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 12/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Osteoporosis affects 27 million American women, and those who are post-menopausal are at increased risk for developing the disease. Early detection is key: Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), an advanced bone measurement technology, uses low-dose radiation to safely, painlessly, and precisely measure Bone Mineral Density (BMD). The exam is fast and non-invasive: you remain fully clothed, comfortably positioned on a padded table as the unit scans the examination sites. The most common exam sites are the fracture-prone hips and spine. We are happy to offer the DXA scan here at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center located inside of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs. Talk to your doctor to see if this is an exam that would benefit you, or call 903.438.4325 for more information.
New ’69’ Restaurant Coming to Tyler, TX and the Comments are Pretty Funny
A new restaurant is coming soon to the Tyler, Texas area. Have you heard of The 69 Restaurant and Bar set to open at 10591 U.S. 69 North?. We love seeing new restaurants open in East Texas! The more the merrier!. The last we heard about this new restaurant, they...
Air Medical Base Opens in Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX, Dec. 8, 2022 – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when residents of Morris County and the surrounding area need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations as well as interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
Pass The Jalapeno Ranch! Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Now Open in Longview
Big As Yo' Face Burritos for everyone! Chuy's is now officially open in Longview, TX, and I'm on my way there now. The popular fast-casual spot officially has a second East Texas location. Back in May we brought you the news of the opening thanks to a post by Longview...
Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims
The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
2 dead after head-on crash in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT, Texas (KETK) — Two people were confirmed dead after a head-on crash in Van Zandt County on Wednesday afternoon, according to Texas DPS. The crash happened at SH 19 and CR 1103 around 4:20 p.m. 2.5 miles north of Canton, according to Sgt. Adam Albritton. A preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Toyota […]
Lions Club Lighted parade winners named
Lions Club Lighted parade winners named Image PHOTO TIME — The huge Hopkins County Christmas tree was officially lit in ceremonies Friday. The tree made a colorful background for photos as shown here. Staff photo by Don Wallace THE MAN — Santa Claus had a position of honor riding on the fire truck to wrap up...
FROM BEING RAISED ON THE FAMILY FARM TO HELPING OTHERS FIND THEIR FARM
You might guess by the farm dust on his black truck that Kolby Brown is from around here. Raised on a combined 200-plus acres in northwest Wood County, Texas, his family lived just a bicycle trip away, whether it be aunts, uncles, or cousins. Kolby’s grandparents started as dairy farmers near the Hopkins County line not far from Pickton. Some people call it “Brown Town” but Kolby Brown only knows it as home.
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
A Gun Barrel City firefighter has passed away
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Micah Swanson, a firefighter with Gun Barrel City Fire Department, died at his home in Sulphur Springs on Dec. 3, according to Chief Joseph Lindaman. Swanson began working with Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021. Gun Barrel City Fire Department shared an image of their logo […]
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash
Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
