CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Osteoporosis affects 27 million American women, and those who are post-menopausal are at increased risk for developing the disease. Early detection is key: Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA), an advanced bone measurement technology, uses low-dose radiation to safely, painlessly, and precisely measure Bone Mineral Density (BMD). The exam is fast and non-invasive: you remain fully clothed, comfortably positioned on a padded table as the unit scans the examination sites. The most common exam sites are the fracture-prone hips and spine. We are happy to offer the DXA scan here at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center located inside of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs. Talk to your doctor to see if this is an exam that would benefit you, or call 903.438.4325 for more information.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO