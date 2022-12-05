Meghan Markle is getting real about life as a royal in her and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. Currently available for streaming, the series takes an in-depth look into the early days of their secret romance and Harry's trauma from what his mother, Princess Diana, experienced at the hands of the tabloids. Not wanting his own wife to endure the same, they kept things private until they were set to wed. from there, it was a non-stop media frenzy. And the two say Meghan was vilified by the press, under constant scrutiny, and mistreated by royals to the point that she contemplated suicide. Not wanting a repeat of what happened with his mother, they famously relinquished their royal titles in a controversial move in 2020. One of the earliest memories Meghan has of a reality check was upon her first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

2 DAYS AGO