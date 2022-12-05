Read full article on original website
ABC's 'The View' hosts awkwardly discuss cheating spouses amid T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach affair
ABC's "The View" had a lengthy discussion of how one would handle a cheating spouse Thursday, amid the network's drama with lovebird co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
'GMA' Co-Host Robin Roberts Confronted T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach About Relationship Rumors Prior To Secret Couple's Exposed Affair
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s Good Morning America co-host, Robin Roberts, allegedly confronted the secret couple years before their affair was exposed earlier this week, OK! has learned.The surprising development comes just days after Daily Mail first exposed Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair via a cache of photographs dating as far back as May of this year.But while the two GMA co-anchors’ illicit affair reportedly first began in March as the pair trained together for the New York City Half Marathon, Roberts allegedly confronted the pair about the affair rumors between the two as far back as 2017.According to one...
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants Her Own 'Tell-All' Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Doc
Kate Middleton might be following in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps. According to InTouch Weekly, Kate apparently wants to do a tell-all documentary of her own. The report comes on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own docuseries, the aptly titled Harry & Meghan, being released on Netflix.
T.J. Holmes Joked About Amy Robach's 'Purity' In Newly Resurfaced Clip Following Pair's Exposed Affair
Good Morning America anchor T.J. Holmes once awkwardly joked about Amy Robach’s “purity” in a clip that has resurfaced in the wake of the two morning show co-hosts’ exposed affair, OK! has learned.In the clip, which originated in May, Holmes said Robach looked “great” in the white dress she was wearing at the time before claiming his 49-year-old co-host “speaks purity.”“It does look a little bit like a wedding dress, but you know what? White is good all year ’round” Robach said after Holmes complimented her outfit.“It is and, look, if anybody speaks purity on this set, it’s this one,”...
Wendy Williams’ Salary From Former Daytime Talk Show Revealed
Wendy Williams' daytime talk show aired for 13 seasons. She was absent from the final season due to personal issues and was subsequently fired.
Hoda Kotb Says Former ‘Today’ Co-Host Kathie Lee Gifford Dropped “Huge Grenade” About Her Divorce Live On Air
Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford were a dynamic duo on daytime TV for years, but even the closest of co-hosts have their hiccups. Kotb revealed on Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live that Gifford betrayed her trust live on The Today Show when she mentioned her divorce unprompted. When asked by a WWHL fan if any of her Today co-hosts have shared stories about her on air she “really wished” they had not, Kotb spilled all of the details about Gifford’s slip-up. “Kath did it, she threw one huge grenade once,” Kotb said, as host Andy Cohen raptly listened. “I was telling her that I...
Megyn Kelly’s Husband Reveals What It’s Like to Date and Be Married to Her
Megyn Kelly and her husband Doug Brunt discussed their early days of dating and how they've managed to stay married for 15 years.
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
ABC’s T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach ‘likely asphyxiated at Disney’ as extramarital affair makes national news
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair has already "been a hit to Disney’s brand," and they could be permanently out of a gig, according to a crisis management guru.
'That's Not Right!': 'The View' Fans Slam Whoopi Goldberg For Majorly Snubbing Joy Behar On-Air
The View fans were left furious with Whoopi Goldberg after she failed to acknowledge her cohost's absence on the Monday, December 6, episode.As the filming began, it became visibly clear to audience members and viewers at home that there were four hosts at the table rather than the usual five. While the show's moderator, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin sat at the table ready to go, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar were MIA — thought Goldberg notably forgot about her longtime cohost."Hello hello, welcome to The View! Sara and Sunny are not here today, as you can...
Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’
With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
'GMA3' host claims T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach had 'day off' after they were taken off air amid affair reports
ABC took "GMA3" co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach off the air after the tumult around their affair, but a substitute claimed Monday they had "the day off."
Trevor Noah Leaves ‘Daily Show,’ Kelli Giddish Departs ‘SVU,’ ‘Harry & Meghan’ Tell All to Netflix, ABC Goes Country with CMA Christmas and Reba Profile
It’s a big night for significant exits, as Trevor Noah checks out of The Daily Show after seven years, and Kelli Giddish goes through the SVU revolving door after 11 seasons. Netflix drops the first half of a Harry & Meghan tell-all docuseries. ABC presents the annual CMA Country Christmas special, followed by a Superstar profile of Reba McEntire.
All ‘DWTS’ Season 32 Rumors Decoded — Len Goodman’s Replacement, Tyra Banks Fired, ‘DWTS’ Returns to ABC?
Ever since Dancing With the Stars season 31 concluded, there has been tons of rumors about the upcoming season. These rumors include Len Goodman’s replacement, Tyra Banks leaving the show, and DWTS‘s decision to stay on Disney+. Buckle up for this whirlwind of rumored changes. Len Goodman’s Potential...
Joy Behar Says Her Own Daughter Asked Her to Never Talk About Her On ‘The View’
Few topics are off limits at The View — after all, this is the show where we’ve heard the phrases “weenie pic” and “there’s a light in my vagina” — but for Joy Behar, one subject is strictly banned: her daughter. The co-host revealed on today’s episode that she’s not allowed to mention Eve Behar, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Behar, on the daytime talk show.
Meghan Markle Says She Learned Reality of Royal Life After Hugging Kate and William
Meghan Markle is getting real about life as a royal in her and Prince Harry's new Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan. Currently available for streaming, the series takes an in-depth look into the early days of their secret romance and Harry's trauma from what his mother, Princess Diana, experienced at the hands of the tabloids. Not wanting his own wife to endure the same, they kept things private until they were set to wed. from there, it was a non-stop media frenzy. And the two say Meghan was vilified by the press, under constant scrutiny, and mistreated by royals to the point that she contemplated suicide. Not wanting a repeat of what happened with his mother, they famously relinquished their royal titles in a controversial move in 2020. One of the earliest memories Meghan has of a reality check was upon her first meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Major Rapper Joins 'Abbott Elementary' Cast
Abbott Elementary has a new cast member. Vince Staples appeared on the latest episode as Maurice, one of Gregory's (Tyler James Williams) friends that was teased as a possible love interest for Janine (Quinta Brunson). Viewers remember Janine previously broke up with her longtime rapper boyfriend, Tariq (Zack Fox), in the Season 1 finale. The Season 2 premiere showcased Janine struggling to deal with the breakup despite knowing the relationship ran its course due to Tariq's lackadaisical about life and responsibilities. Gregory has been crushing on Janine for some time, and there's plenty of chemistry, but the two remain good friends. Now, this new romance with Staples' character could be on the way.
CBS' Gayle King rips 'very messy' T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach affair at ABC
Gayle King called the cheating scandal inside ABC News "very messy and very sloppy," expressing concern for kids involved in T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s affair.
Bethenny Frankel, Mindy Kaling and More Celebrities Weigh In on T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s ‘GMA3’ Drama
Following the scandal. Bethenny Frankel and more celebrities have been keeping up with the drama as T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Good Morning America relationship continues to raise eyebrows. The coanchors were caught getting cozy on multiple occasions in November despite being married to other people. Holmes, 45, exchanged vows with lawyer Marilee Fiebig in […]
