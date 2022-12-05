Read full article on original website
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Daily Free Press
Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’
Boston’s Seaport District has been transformed into the city’s very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
Lights, Camera, Action: There’s a New Movie and TV Studio in Massachusetts
Is New England (kind-of) the New Hollywood? Hocus Pocus 2 and Don't Look Up are two of the biggest hits filmed in the area, with Finestkind and Thug among others. And just wrapping up its filming at the newest movie studio in New England is the second season of HBO's Julia at Boston-based Red Sky Studios second location in Foxborough.
Popular Jamaica Plain restaurant closing in January after 27 years in business
BOSTON — A popular Jamaica Plain restaurant is closing its doors after 27 years in business. The Dogwood, a popular sport for pizza, craft beers and cocktails is shutting down. The restaurant located on Washington Street, is set to serve their final customers on Jan. 14, 2023, an announcement...
everettleader.com
The Creation Of A Submarine Sandwich That Reaches Perfection
When I do local subs – that is – Everett subs I order from DiBlasi’s or from the Everett Square Deli. Both give great service and design subs that I like. You see, I never just order a sub. I need to have my subs specially made....
Couldn’t Buy Taylor Swift Tickets? We’re Giving Away a Pair to Her Gillette Show
Want to go see Taylor Swift? Couldn't get through the crazy lines to even try purchasing a ticket?. We want to help you out. We'll call it a T-Swift Gift for the Holidays. The superstar singer will be performing at Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for three nights in May 2023, and we've got tickets to give away to her May 19 and May 20, 2023, shows.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Boston If You're LGBTQ+
Each of these Boston neighborhoods brings its unique flair to the city, but they all have a history of allyship and inclusion with the LGBTQ+ community.
Boston Globe
‘Piping hot’: Here are the best places to get dumplings in Greater Boston
Readers shared 42 of their favorite local spots. Whether you enjoy them pan-seared or steamed, it’s hard to deny the comfort of warm dumplings. Wrapped up in a doughy case and filled with pork, shrimp, or any variety of ingredients, these pockets full of flavor are the perfect meal to have on a cold winter day. If you stop by an eatery in Chinatown for dim sum or chance upon a food truck outside, you’ll find there are so many places to get delicious, savory dumplings in the Greater Boston area.
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building
BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
Fake Adult Film Scene in the ‘Good Will Hunting’ Script, and Why Boston’s Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Put It There
Here we are in the 25th anniversary of Good Will Hunting, which is arguably one of the best movies of all time. Before best friends and Boston boys Matt Damon and Ben Affleck were two of the biggest names in the world, they were struggling rookie screenwriters with zero connections, trying to break into Hollywood.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Where are the best thrift shops in Greater Boston?
We want to know the vintage markets, thrift stores, and consignment shops where you've found your best items. Whether you’re looking to save some money or be a more sustainable shopper, there’s no shortage of options in Greater Boston. An increasing number of Americans are turning to thrift...
Here’s Why They Take Away Your Bottle Caps at Boston’s TD Garden
A lot has changed at Boston’s TD Garden over the past few years, and mostly for the good (just ask the Royal Family). Perhaps the highlight, especially if you’re taking a young child to an event, is the walk-through convenience store where you can slide your credit card in as you enter, pick out whatever you want, then walk right out.
Luxury Home of the Week: A historic N.H. farm compound tied to horse racing for $19.7m
Including a Shingle-style main house, a guest house, multiple barns, and three additional building lots. It’s difficult to pick which element of this week’s luxury home pick is the most eye-popping. There’s the 11,320 total square feet of indoor space and 47.5 acres of lawn, pastures, meadow, pond, and marshland – not to mention the $19,695,000 price tag.
Here Are 10 Definite ‘Boston Area’ Phrases Massachusetts People Know
Depending on where you were lucky enough to grow up in here in the United States, I'm sure you have some unique thing that derives from your location. Growing up on the north shore of Boston, we sure have some funny little things about us, language being one. Here Are...
'Cheers' fans head to Boston's iconic bar to pay tribute to Kirstie Alley
Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- The pilgrimage to Cheers is just beginning following the death of star Kirstie Alley. Fans of the show came to the Beacon Street bar to pay their respects the best way they know how, with a beer and a selfie. "We loved her and thought she was funny. We watched every show. I believe it was a Thursday night show, and we wouldn't miss it," says Donna Niederberger, who learned of Alley's passing after getting a text from a friend while at a Bruins game. "I was really sad to learn she passed. We wanted to...
Amazon driver arrested for never delivering Amazon packages
NASHUA, NH — An Amazon driver has been arrested for stealing and never delivering amazon packages. On December 7, 2022, Nashua PD arrested Rebecca Daigle, 23,of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. Members of the Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to a call at the Amazon distribution facility on September 30. According to...
The environmentally friendly ‘Jenga Building’ is done. Here’s what to know.
“We talked about something distinctive. I think we got it.”. The newest addition to Boston University’s campus zigzags skyward, its unusual shape reminiscent of a precarious Jenga tower or — perhaps more fittingly — an off-kilter stack of textbooks. And the 19-story Center for Computing & Data...
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
