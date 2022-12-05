ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Daily Free Press

Boston’s Snowport Holiday Market spotlights ‘unsung heroes’

Boston’s Seaport District has been transformed into the city’s very own winter wonderland. With a gigantic Christmas tree, lights and holly strung along every corner and holiday classics from Wham! to Ariana Grande playing through the streets, Snowport is spreading holiday cheer. The Holiday Market at Snowport boasts...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Couldn’t Buy Taylor Swift Tickets? We’re Giving Away a Pair to Her Gillette Show

Want to go see Taylor Swift? Couldn't get through the crazy lines to even try purchasing a ticket?. We want to help you out. We'll call it a T-Swift Gift for the Holidays. The superstar singer will be performing at Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots, in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for three nights in May 2023, and we've got tickets to give away to her May 19 and May 20, 2023, shows.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston Globe

‘Piping hot’: Here are the best places to get dumplings in Greater Boston

Readers shared 42 of their favorite local spots. Whether you enjoy them pan-seared or steamed, it’s hard to deny the comfort of warm dumplings. Wrapped up in a doughy case and filled with pork, shrimp, or any variety of ingredients, these pockets full of flavor are the perfect meal to have on a cold winter day. If you stop by an eatery in Chinatown for dim sum or chance upon a food truck outside, you’ll find there are so many places to get delicious, savory dumplings in the Greater Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023

The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building

BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Where are the best thrift shops in Greater Boston?

We want to know the vintage markets, thrift stores, and consignment shops where you've found your best items. Whether you’re looking to save some money or be a more sustainable shopper, there’s no shortage of options in Greater Boston. An increasing number of Americans are turning to thrift...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Here’s Why They Take Away Your Bottle Caps at Boston’s TD Garden

A lot has changed at Boston’s TD Garden over the past few years, and mostly for the good (just ask the Royal Family). Perhaps the highlight, especially if you’re taking a young child to an event, is the walk-through convenience store where you can slide your credit card in as you enter, pick out whatever you want, then walk right out.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

'Cheers' fans head to Boston's iconic bar to pay tribute to Kirstie Alley

Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- The pilgrimage to Cheers is just beginning following the death of star Kirstie Alley. Fans of the show came to the Beacon Street bar to pay their respects the best way they know how, with a beer and a selfie.  "We loved her and thought she was funny. We watched every show. I believe it was a Thursday night show, and we wouldn't miss it," says Donna Niederberger, who learned of Alley's passing after getting a text from a friend while at a Bruins game. "I was really sad to learn she passed. We wanted to...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
