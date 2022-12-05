Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsdakota.com
Jays Skate Past Demons
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Blue Jay boys hockey team picked up a 4-1 West Region win over the Bismarck Demons on Thursday night at Wilson Arena. Jamestown received first period goals from Gavin Gerhardt, his sixth of the season, and Nate Walz, his third of the season. The...
newsdakota.com
VCSU Winter Commencement December 15th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCSU) – Valley City State University (VCSU) will host winter commencement ceremonies at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, in Vangstad Auditorium. More than 100 students will walk across the stage to receive their degrees. There will be 90 undergraduate degrees awarded including 54 Bachelor of Science in Education, 26 Bachelor of Science, two Bachelor of Arts, six Bachelor of University Studies, and two Associate of Arts.
newsdakota.com
Rebecca Dressler
The memorial service for Rebecca Dressler, 38, Halliday, North Dakota will be 2 pm CT Thursday, December 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Valley City, ND. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Live streaming of the service may be found on the website. A...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liner Girls Open with Loss, Wrestling Racks Up Two Wins
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner girls basketball took a loss in their season opener in Devils Lake Tuesday night. Valley City dropped an 87-67 decision at Devils Lake Tuesday, opening their season and Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play. Carly Goven led the Hi-Liners with 18 points. Sam Hatcher added 12.
newsdakota.com
Bring Donations For Rosie’s Mitten Tree To Stoudt Miller Inc
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Stoudt Miller Inc has teamed up with Valley City Cares and Rosie Larson, the Mitten Tree coordinator, to collect mittens, gloves, boots, blankets, toys, and non-perishable food items to help families throughout Barnes County. Manager Jim Nelson said, support from the community has been fantastic.
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Begin Basketball Seasons Tonight
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Tonight marks the start of the 2022-23 Hi-Liner basketball seasons. Valley City faces Devils Lake in both boys and girls basketball tonight. The girls game will be in Devils Lake, the boys game in Valley City at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Hi-Liners are trying to...
Did NDSU Get A Break? SDSU Football Player Arrested
With only hours away from NDSU about to take the field against Samford Univiersity (Alabama), this news may be what the Bison football team needed to hear. With only days away from SDSU Jackrabbits to take the field in the FCS playoffs, a player has been arrested. According to the Brookings County State's Attorney office, on Monday December 5th, 2022, Malik Lofton was arrested on his warrant for two counts of Petty Theft in the Second Degree. Inital appearance will be on January 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m." Lofton, from Minneapolis, is a senior cornerback for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Loften has appeared in all 12 games for SDSU this season, and is a three-time member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference. This Saturday, December 10, 2022 the Jackrabits host Holy Cross at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in the quarterfinals. The Aberdeen News reported that SDSU Coach John Stiegelmeier said disicplieary action from the team is pending.
Times-Online
Bong’s Bootery has served Valley City for over seventy years
Bong’s Bootery has stood tall in the Valley City downtown for over 70 years, and may very well be the last bootery in the whole state, providing quality shoes, boots and special fittings with prices so good, they’ll shock you to your soles. “Nothing is magic anymore,” Damon...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Fall to Devils Lake in EDC Opener
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Despite early momentum from hot three-point shooting, turnovers and a hot Devils Lake shooting night undid Valley City in the Hi-Liner boys basketball opener Tuesday night. Devils Lake topped Valley City 85-64 to open Eastern Dakota Conference (EDC) play for both squads, with the Firebirds evening...
newsdakota.com
Santa, Cops & Kids Event Dec. 14 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Law enforcement officers are teaming up to bring joy to children and their families during Santa, Cops & Kids. Valley City Police Lt. Dana Rustebakke said the fun event helps families who could be going through a hardship such as financial, a traumatic event or the loss of a loved one.
newsdakota.com
Patient Care Nurses receive Legend Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center (JRMC) recently announced Katie Barta,. Courtney Cook, Maggy Russek and Brianna Six as its most recent Legend Award recipients. The Legend Award is the most prestigious distinction for a JRMC employee. The Legend Award recognizes. employees who exceed expectations and are THE...
valleynewslive.com
Rock icons set Fargo concert
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue along with Alice Cooper are set to pack the FARGODOME. The rock bands will perform in Fargo on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Dec. 16.
lakesarearadio.net
F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show coming to Detroit Lakes for First Time
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The F ‘n’ A Gun & Sport Show is coming to Detroit Lakes for the first time Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18. A variety of vendors will showcase firearms and firearm accessories says event organizer Frank Chilson, “Expect a variety of firearms, ammo – always some oddball stuff – fishing tackle and an Osprey scope dealer will be there with six tables of optics available for sale.”
theanalyst.com
FCS Quarterfinal-Round Playoff Preview and Prediction: Samford at North Dakota State
A strong case can be made for an upset in three of the four FCS quarterfinals this weekend, but a Samford win at North Dakota State Friday night would surely be one of the bigger surprises in the 45-year playoff history. NDSU, the defending FCS champion and a winner of...
newsdakota.com
Stutsman County Commission Reorganizes After Election
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Stutsman County commission met yesterday. At the meeting, the yearly reorganization and the election of officers occur. Mark Klose remains the commission chairman, and Steve Chicos is vice chairman. The board welcomed new commissioners Jerry Berquist, and Chad Wolsky. Both were elected in November. Bergquist and Wolsky replaced Ramone Gumke and Denny Ova. Gumke and Ova did not seek reelection. Cichos was reelected in the November general election.
valleynewslive.com
ND Rent Help has provided +$72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone, since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started, in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
valleynewslive.com
FM area schools hit with uptick in illnesses
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This time of year, cold weather means more opportunities for kids to get sick. This could be reflected in recent absentees at schools in the Fargo-Moorhead area. 628 students from Fargo Public school were out sick on December 5th. That’s more than double the...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown PD Getting Some Part Time Help
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council unanimously approved hiring part-time licensed police officers for the city. The Jamestown Police Department will be hiring 4 part-time officers at a pay rate of $35 an hour, which is the same rate that is paid for the department’s off-duty security staff. The hours would be limited to a minimum of 16 hours per month, with a maximum of 32 hours per week. The part-time officers won’t get regular benefits.
valleynewslive.com
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
newsdakota.com
XLT Pack and Ship Open For Business in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Just in time for the holiday shipping season, XLT Pack and Ship is open for business in downtown Jamestown. According to owner Cory Kunerth, the business can help with packing and shipping with UPS, FedEx, USPS, and Speedy. They can pack and ship what you need to be sent anywhere. Kunerth says they are trying to work out an arrangement with Amazon.
Comments / 0