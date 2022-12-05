ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Agreement reached on “3G” schools, new high school coming to Cordova

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 5 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Lengthy negotiations between Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) and the Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) seem to have come to an end.

The Shelby County Government announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached, allowing Germantown Elementary and Germantown Middle to become the property of the City of Germantown and a new high school to be built in Cordova.

“I’m pleased to have leaders of our community come to one table and settle a long-running dispute for the good of students and families across Shelby County,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “Our collaboration will ensure that we all remain focused on our next generation, avoid a costly legal dispute, and build the first state-of-the-art high school in Memphis-Shelby County Schools in over a decade. With the leadership of Superintendent Williams, we are hopeful that MSCS can break ground on a first-rate learning environment where over 1,800 students in Shelby County can be served. We look forward to briefing the Shelby County Commissioners during today’s executive session.”

The agreement, which would include the Shelby County Government investing over $72 million in the Cordova high school, will be presented to the Shelby County Board of Commissioners on Monday, December 5.

Overall, the new high school will cost MSCS $100 million and allow for a multi-year transition for impacted families, the Shelby County Government said.

“With the support of our school board, I have worked diligently since becoming Superintendent to ensure that our 3,400 students and employees would not be displaced if these buildings are transferred to Germantown and no longer operate as schools if obtained by the Germantown Municipal School District,” said Intermin Superintendent of MSCS Tutonial “Toni” Williams. “I have listened to Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ parents, staff, and students as they expressed their desire to stay united as a faculty, family, and class body. Thus, I greatly appreciate Shelby County Government’s support that will ensure our students have the facilities and rich programming they deserve.”

As part of the agreement, according to Shelby County, the City of Germantown will transfer $5 million in cash and assist MSCS with efforts to sell one of the buildings.

The agreement was reached on November 29 and just awaits final approval from each legislative body.

“We’re grateful to our partners at Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Shelby County Government for working with the City of Germantown to find a solution that works for all,” said Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “For Germantown residents, our ‘3G’ properties are a source of over a century of pride in our community. We’re proud to know that soon enough, these assets will be returned to the City of Germantown as a part of this agreement. Even more so, we’re happy to know that everyone, including MSCS families, wins.”

The Shelby County Board of Commissioners will vote to ratify the agreement on December 14 and MSCS will do the same during a special-called meeting on December 15, the Shelby County Government said.

The City of Germantown’s Board of Alderman and Germantown Municipal School Board will vote on the agreement on December 12 and December 15, respectively, according to Shelby County.

Once the new Cordova high school is built, it will be the first new MSCS high school in over 10 years.

Comments / 1

