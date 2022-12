The Town of Mammoth Lakes, Mammoth Lakes Tourism (MLT), and Mammoth Lakes Recreation have launched an historic new, community-driven partnership with the LA Kings (NHL) that includes the launch of “LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes”– the Town’s first indoor Olympic-sized ice rink. The forthcoming “LA Kings Ice at Mammoth Lakes” will operate within a newly constructed, multi-use Community Recreation Center (CRC) that is set to open to the public in 2023.

