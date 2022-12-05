Read full article on original website
steve r
5d ago
I think it's good if they keep things quiet. if the person that did it thinks they are getting away with it, they won't run. why give someone a heads up they will be caught just because the public needs to know.
Reply(2)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Related
trendingwork.com
Idaho Murder: What We Know Yet?
It’s been more than two weeks since four students from the University of Idaho were discovered dead at a home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13. However, according to the Moscow police department, the suspect or suspects in this case have not been identified as of yet. Here is what we are aware of at this time.
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
Police respond to fake active shooter calls at multiple Spokane schools
Spokane Police officers swarmed Lewis and Clark High School Friday morning, responding to some sort of emergency call.
Idaho Police Release Biggest Breakthrough Yet in Murder Case
Kenneth Mains, a former law enforcement official, told Newsweek that the new information released by police "is a big revelation."
KHQ Right Now
Mourning in Moscow: Four University of Idaho students murdered, investigation ongoing
A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Provide Homicide Update
Investigators have been monitoring online activity related the murder of four University of Idaho students and are aware of the large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared, as well as harassing and threating behavior toward potentially involved parties. As previously reported, detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s)...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow PD warn against making threats, spreading rumors regarding quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats. “Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are...
Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls suing Kootenai County over late charges on property taxes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The cities of Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls filed suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer Steve Matheson on Thursday over what they said was the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest associated with delinquent property taxes owed to the taxing districts in the County, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Update on Moscow murders: The tip line now routed to the FBI
MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Dec. 8 Moscow Police issued another press release regarding the murder of four college students. The tip line has been inundated with calls with people asking about and responding to recent information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Because of this, police are now routing the call tips and leads line to an FBI call center, the phone number will stay the same.
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Rescue crews remove body from Spokane River near Spokane Police Academy
SPOKANE, Wash.— Rescue crews have removed a body from the Spokane River near the Spokane Police Academy. The Spokane Fire Department said they saw a man enter the river who was later lost in the river at North Waterworks Street and East Surro Avenue. Rescue crews eventually located and recovered the body from the river. They say the body was...
Washington DOT calls law enforcement presence at Camp Hope ‘disappointing and harmful’
SPOKANE, Wash - The Washington Department of Transportation said the presence of Spokane law enforcement at a homeless camp Tuesday was "unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there."
People living at Camp Hope react to law enforcement’s closure notices
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some at Camp Hope were emotional, not knowing the future of what they call their home. Others are prepared for whatever happens next. Kathy Kerans wrapped up her shift at Camp Hope’s resource tent, knowing what a night is like at the camp. “It’s cold, very cold,” Kerans said. “We have buddy heaters and things like that.”...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Familiar political turmoil clouds NIC’s ‘new dawn’
In the spirit of the season, North Idaho College trustees gave us a lot to unwrap Monday night. During a two-hour, 45-minute meeting, the board hired an attorney — a political ally of three Republican-aligned trustees. The board put a leadership hire on hold, even though regional accreditors have admonished the college to fill their depleted administrative ranks.
Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in gun shop burglaries
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a series of gun shop burglaries.
North Idaho College board president put on administrative leave
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The North Idaho College board of trustees voted Thursday to place President Nick Swayne on immediate administrative leave and ask Michael Sebaaly, the former interim president, to return as acting president. The actions were taken when the trustees returned to open session after 10 p.m.,...
koze.com
Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth
LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
Spokane deputies, Spokane Police handing out fliers, closure notices at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County deputies and Spokane Police paid a visit to Camp Hope Tuesday, visiting tents and handing out fliers to the homeless campers living there.
Comments / 4