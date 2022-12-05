ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

steve r
5d ago

I think it's good if they keep things quiet. if the person that did it thinks they are getting away with it, they won't run. why give someone a heads up they will be caught just because the public needs to know.

trendingwork.com

Idaho Murder: What We Know Yet?

It’s been more than two weeks since four students from the University of Idaho were discovered dead at a home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13. However, according to the Moscow police department, the suspect or suspects in this case have not been identified as of yet. Here is what we are aware of at this time.
KHQ Right Now

Mourning in Moscow: Four University of Idaho students murdered, investigation ongoing

A collection of our coverage of the murder of four murdered University of Idaho students on Sunday, Nov. 13. This is a developing story, and updates will be added to this page. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Provide Homicide Update

Investigators have been monitoring online activity related the murder of four University of Idaho students and are aware of the large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared, as well as harassing and threating behavior toward potentially involved parties. As previously reported, detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s)...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Update on Moscow murders: The tip line now routed to the FBI

MOSCOW, Idaho — On Thursday, Dec. 8 Moscow Police issued another press release regarding the murder of four college students. The tip line has been inundated with calls with people asking about and responding to recent information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra. Because of this, police are now routing the call tips and leads line to an FBI call center, the phone number will stay the same.
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene, others, file suit against Kootenai County and Treasurer

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – Several cities in Kootenai County have filed suit against the County and against Treasurer Steve Matheson specifically. Post Falls and Coeur d’Alene are two of those cities. A news release says they are suing over the county’s refusal to remit late charges and interest connected to delinquent property taxes owed. They say this money, somewhere in the realm of $60-80,000 per year, is used to serve the people who live in their districts.
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Familiar political turmoil clouds NIC’s ‘new dawn’

In the spirit of the season, North Idaho College trustees gave us a lot to unwrap Monday night. During a two-hour, 45-minute meeting, the board hired an attorney — a political ally of three Republican-aligned trustees. The board put a leadership hire on hold, even though regional accreditors have admonished the college to fill their depleted administrative ranks.
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
