California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding
Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
Tribe searches for remains at California construction site
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Native American tribe in Northern California is racing toward a Friday deadline to conclude its search for human remains and cultural artifacts on what was once a tribal village site but will soon be home to a shared-use path and parking area. Ancestors of...
You Might be Arrested in California if you Break One of these Dumb Laws
If you drive through Oregon you may see a giant sign saying Welcome to California. But are you, though? Are you that welcome? Well, along with the usual laws like speeding or stealing there are also several dumb laws in California that could get you a ticket or even arrested. When visiting California, don't do any of these, you rulebreaker, you.
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
From diesel big rigs to electricity: The costly transition begins
Never mind there are few on the market, or that keeping them moving requires a nonexistent network of chargers, California wants truckers to hurry up and replace diesel big rigs with versions that run on batteries or hydrogen. Regulations to achieve the transitions are not yet complete. The California Air...
Embarc cannabis dispensary set to open in Hanford
A new cannabis dispensary is expected to open in Hanford by the end of next summer.
Who stands to lose in California’s gas price debate?
In the past six months, the volatility of fuel prices has been a major concern for Californians as well as a contentious issue between politicians and oil refiners. Even with gas prices decreasing upwards of $0.70 a gallon, the average price per gallon now is significantly more than it was this time last year.
How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
Closure of 2 California state prisons announced
Two California state prisons will be closing down. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced the planned closure of one prison, as well as the contract ending for another.
Where is Fresno on the list of the most sinful cities in the US?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Upon hearing the term “Sin City,” the first place that comes to mind is Las Vegas, known for being the place for high-end entertainment and excess. However, sins may be present everywhere in the US, and a recent study conducted by the personal finance company Wallethub proves it. The Wallethub survey […]
Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year
A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
The Mogharebi Group arranges $50 million sale of 237-unit multifamily community in Central California
The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of Oak View Apartments, a 237-unit garden-style multifamily community in Visalia, Calif., for $50 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a Southern California-based private investor. “Despite interest rates climbing rapidly making financing difficult and causing investors to hesitate, if...
What does the California REAL ID look like and how do you apply for one?
The deadline to get a REAL ID to fly domestically has been extended by roughly two years. Here's how to tell if you still need to go to the DMV.
Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
Elaborate Poaching Operation Involving Notorious “E-Bike Crew” Busted in California
A poaching ring that allegedly operated with the help of a hunting license vendor has been shut down by California Fish and Wildlife officials. The operation allegedly used forged hunting tags to illegally take dozens of big game animals over a three-year period. The accused include Juventino Reyes Guerrera, who...
Trails End residents receive final inspections in last day to meet code
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday was the final day to bring units up to code at the former Trails End mobile home park – now been renamed La Hacienda Mobile Estates. Code enforcers worked to determine whether residents would be able to stay or if they would be evicted. It’s the latest chapter in the […]
