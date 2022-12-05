ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Announces an Unprecedented $480.5 Million in Grants for Youth Mental Health – Merced County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Receives Funding

Grants will support 54 projects throughout the state to bolster California’s behavioral and mental health infrastructure, expanding the capacity of treatment facilities that serve young Californians. December 8, 2022 - SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday announced $480.5 million in awards for 54 projects to improve California’s behavioral...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitolweekly.net

From diesel big rigs to electricity: The costly transition begins

Never mind there are few on the market, or that keeping them moving requires a nonexistent network of chargers, California wants truckers to hurry up and replace diesel big rigs with versions that run on batteries or hydrogen. Regulations to achieve the transitions are not yet complete. The California Air...
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitolweekly.net

Who stands to lose in California’s gas price debate?

In the past six months, the volatility of fuel prices has been a major concern for Californians as well as a contentious issue between politicians and oil refiners. Even with gas prices decreasing upwards of $0.70 a gallon, the average price per gallon now is significantly more than it was this time last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

By FOX 11 Digital Team The minimum wage in California is set to increase on January 1, 2023. The state-wide California minimum wage will rise to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes. Currently, in 2022, the minimum wage in California is $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer employees and $15 an hour for employers with more than 25 employees. However, The post How much California’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023 appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks

State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
GV Wire

Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year

A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort

The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yieldpro.com

The Mogharebi Group arranges $50 million sale of 237-unit multifamily community in Central California

The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has brokered the sale of Oak View Apartments, a 237-unit garden-style multifamily community in Visalia, Calif., for $50 million. The buyer of the fully occupied property is a Southern California-based private investor. “Despite interest rates climbing rapidly making financing difficult and causing investors to hesitate, if...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why health experts are concerned about ‘tripledemic’ in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Health officials in the Central Valley continue to share their concerns about the ‘tripledemic’ as flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Kaiser Permanente’s infectious disease expert Dee Lacy says while wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings kept people safe during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also weakened […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy