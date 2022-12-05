ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

abc27.com

This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Three municipalities seeking to form regional police department

BADEN, Pa. — Three municipalities in Beaver County have proposed a plan to form a singular regional police department. The boroughs of Baden, Conway, and Freedom have proposed creating the Beaver Valley Police Department, which will be overseen by a commission that would be made up of representatives of each borough.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh Technical College introduces new mascot: Jackie the Jackalope

Pittsburgh Technical College introduced Jackie the Jackalope as its inaugural school mascot at a mystical masquerade event on campus Wednesday for students to celebrate. We're told the jackalope was strategically selected by a committee for its personification of PTC. The jackalope is a mythical and hybrid creature, and PTC says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.

His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
975thefanatic.com

Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?

Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pitt police say person is posing as a utility worker in South Oakland

PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police said they’ve received complaints about a person posing as a utility worker and attempting to access buildings in South Oakland. Police released a picture of the person. Police said the person has been aggressively knocking on doors and trying doorknobs to see...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night

INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One dead in New Kensington shooting

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

