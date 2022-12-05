Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Penn State study finds Pennsylvania facing 'severe teacher staffing shortage'
Penn State has released the results of a study about teacher shortages in Pennsylvania. The study found the state is facing a "severe teacher staffing challenge." For the first time in state history, more positions have been filled by teachers on emergency permits than by newly certified teachers. In the...
Beaver County teacher named PA teacher of the year
The winner is from Beaver County. Ryan Hardesty works for Blackhawk Schools.
abc27.com
This town in Pennsylvania has the worst school district
HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — Every child is born to a unique set of circumstances. And it is these different social, familial, economic, environmental, and many other factors, that help shape who they become. While these conditions are countless, a handful of factors play an outsized role in a child’s development and the likelihood for future success, including academic success.
wtae.com
Three municipalities seeking to form regional police department
BADEN, Pa. — Three municipalities in Beaver County have proposed a plan to form a singular regional police department. The boroughs of Baden, Conway, and Freedom have proposed creating the Beaver Valley Police Department, which will be overseen by a commission that would be made up of representatives of each borough.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh Technical College introduces new mascot: Jackie the Jackalope
Pittsburgh Technical College introduced Jackie the Jackalope as its inaugural school mascot at a mystical masquerade event on campus Wednesday for students to celebrate. We're told the jackalope was strategically selected by a committee for its personification of PTC. The jackalope is a mythical and hybrid creature, and PTC says...
Over $211 in scratch-off prizes claimed in PA last month
The top prize of $5 million was sold in Allegheny County, one prize of $3 million was also sold in Allegheny County along with a $1 million prize.
wtae.com
Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
wtae.com
North Carolina power plant attack raises concerns for utilities, consumers and security experts in Western Pennsylvania
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The attack on a power plant in North Carolina is causing concern for security experts and people living near power substations in Western Pennsylvania. Action News Investigates: Click the video above to watch the report. A Duquesne Light substation in Wilkinsburg appears to be protected only...
beavercountyradio.com
The Voice of Beaver County Sports Goes Silent.
His voice was first heard over the airwaves on September 13, 1980. It was a day that changed the sound of sports coverage in Beaver County. That was the day when Freedom traveled to Western Beaver for a Saturday afternoon football game and Ambridge radio station, WMBA, was on site to broadcast the action. Up in the press box, a youthful Bob Barrickman joined Mike Shineberg as a color analyst. It was the beginning of a storied broadcasting career for Barrickman that spanned over a thousand games and forty years. Bob’s unique, enthusiastic and very recognizable delivery was heard as recently as part of the WPIAL football championship pre game show broadcasts on WBVP and WMBA. Sadly, the mute button on Bob’s microphone has been permanently pushed. Tuesday morning the beloved sports announcer passed away. He was 67.
Parishes in Beaver County to merge at start of 2023
The Diocese of Pittsburgh say two Beaver County parishes will merge at the start of the new year. Saint Blaise in Midland and Saint Monica in Beaver Falls, will form the new St. Augustine Parish on January 2nd.
wtae.com
Boil water advisory for parts of city of Butler, Butler Township, Center Township
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania American Water announced a precautionary boil water advisory in parts of the city of Butler, Butler Township and Center Township on Thursday night. A map of the affected areas is posted here. "Early this evening, we experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to...
wtae.com
Police: Spike strips were used to stop stolen Pittsburgh ambulance on I-376 in Beaver County
PITTSBURGH — State police released new details on Friday morning about how they stopped a stolen ambulance on Interstate 376 in Beaver County. Pittsburgh Public Safety said it was stolen from West Sycamore Street in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood after paramedics responded to a medical call. The ambulance...
wtae.com
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
wtae.com
State seeks injunction against West View woman accused of running unlicensed day cares
WEST VIEW, Pa. — The state Department of Human Services says a West View woman has repeatedly ignored orders to shut down unlicensed day cares. This week the state went to court seeking an injunction against Daveen Gray, the day care operator. Court records describe a cat-and-mouse game between...
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
13 Pittsburgh-area McDonald's locations hit with Child Labor violations
A release from the Department of Labor shows 101 minor-aged workers at McDonald’s locations operated by Santonastasso enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville, were allowed to work outside of permissible hours.
wtae.com
Pitt police say person is posing as a utility worker in South Oakland
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police said they’ve received complaints about a person posing as a utility worker and attempting to access buildings in South Oakland. Police released a picture of the person. Police said the person has been aggressively knocking on doors and trying doorknobs to see...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
Sheetz hosts grand opening in Ellwood City
ELLWOOD CITY – The brand-new Sheetz in Ellwood City will host a grand opening Dec. 22. A ribbon-cutting and customer giveaways will help mark the celebration for the Altoona-based company's 763rd convenience store, located at 14 Fifth St. ...
wtae.com
One dead in New Kensington shooting
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — UPDATE:. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office has identified the victim of Friday's shooting in New Kensington as James Michael Hayes, 31, of New Kensington. The Westmoreland County Coroner says Hayes was discovered in a parking lot along the 400 block of 11th Street after...
