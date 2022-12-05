ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodland, KS

NW Kan. man enters plea in death of 3-month old

GOODLAND — A Kansas man pleaded no contest Monday to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse stemming from the death of an infant in May 2020, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Steven E. Johnson, 27, Goodland, entered the plea in Sherman County District Court to one...
Hunters, and others, enthralled with the Arikaree Breaks of NW Kansas

In the far northwest corner of Kansas, Brent Rueb is using his hands and mouth to practice a forgotten skill. He’s attempting to re-create the sounds of a wounded rabbit and a howling coyote. There is drama in the sounds — heartache on the wounded cries; euphoria on the...
