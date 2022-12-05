Dorothy Pitman Hughes, the groundbreaking activist and child-welfare advocate known for one of the most famous photos of the feminist movement, has died at the age of 84. She passed away on Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida at her daughter’s home, according to the AP, which cited Maurice Sconiers of the Sconiers Funeral Home. Hughes is widely known for a 1971 photo in which she and Gloria Steinem are pictured together raising their fists. The two founded Ms. Magazine together that year, the first national American feminist magazine. Hughes, also an author and public speaker, was a transformative force in the feminist movement. She organized New York City’s first shelter for battered women, co-founded the New York City Agency for Child Development, and co-founded the Women’s Action Alliance.Read it at AP
‘Have you come to terms with the thought of dying?’ asked the Observer Magazine of 27 October 1968. ‘Far from being prepared for death, society has made the very word almost unmentionable’. Cecil Day-Lewis said he had his own interpretation of Shakespeare’s ‘lightning before death’ – ‘a...
NEW YORK (AP) — Dorothy Pitman Hughes, a pioneering Black feminist, child welfare advocate and lifelong community activist who toured the country speaking with Gloria Steinem in the 1970s and appears with her in one of the most iconic photos of the second-wave feminist movement, has died. She was 84. Hughes died Dec. 1 in Tampa, Florida, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, said Maurice Sconiers of the Sconiers Funeral Home in Columbus, Georgia. Her daughter, Delethia Ridley Malmsten, said the cause was old age. Though they came to feminism from different places — Hughes from community activism and Steinem from journalism — the two forged a powerful speaking partnership in the early 1970s, touring the country at a time when feminism was seen as predominantly white and middle class, a divide dating back to the origins of the American women’s movement. Steinem credited Hughes with helping her become comfortable speaking in public. In one of the most famous images of the era, taken in October 1971, the two raised their right arms in the Black Power salute. The photo is now in the National Portrait Gallery.
Comments / 0