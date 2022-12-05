Read full article on original website
2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith commits to Mississippi State
Brookhaven High School's Amari Smith played in his final high school football event on Saturday afternoon as part of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games. Afterwards, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect opened up a new chapter to his gridiron career. The 6-foot-7 and 295-pound Smith committed to Mississippi State...
Talkin’ Dawgs: Updating the transfer portal happenings for the Bulldogs
There has been no shortage of news for Mississippi State since the transfer opened earlier this week. The Bulldogs have already seen 12 players enter the transfer portal with a few offensive pieces like wide receviers Rara and Zavion Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson created the most headlines earlier in the week when his transfer announcement included a comment about coach Mike Leach not believing he was tough enough and being glad that he was gone.
Purcell's Bulldogs set to get back on the court on Sunday vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
Sam Purcell was a student once so he knows the hectic times that final exams bring every semester. His students went through it this past week and Purcell spent time encouraging them. But the first year Mississippi State coach also went around the Mitchell Library on campus and provided students with donuts for some brain fuel ahead of the big tests.
WLBT
JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
theclintoncourier.net
Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville
The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
Report: JSU Players Speak Out to Defend Coach Prime
Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has faces both support and criticism for taking the head coaching job at Colorado. Complex Sports reports that some JSU student-athletes are speaking up in defense of Coach Prime and his decision.
What's next for Jackson State in wake of Deion Sanders' exit?
The Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl will be everything but its namesake for Jackson State University. What should be the second chapter of a dynasty for the Tigers will actually be the conclusion of “What Could’ve Been” and a bitter goodbye. Instead of using this week to bask...
The Prime Candidates: 15 Coaches to Replace Deion Sanders at Jackson State
Fifteen head coaching candidates for the position once held by Coach Prime at Jackson State.
Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
Planters Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $8K to Mississippi Home Repair Nonprofit
INDIANOLA, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Planters Bank & Trust Co. (Planters Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Delta Grace Inc. (Delta Grace) during a ceremonial check presentation in Indianola, Mississippi, Wednesday. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005730/en/ Representatives from Planters Bank & Trust Co. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Delta Grace Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up to 24 hours without refueling and able to carry a 600 pound payload. On Dec. 1, MSU...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Oxford Eagle
UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School
Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
WLBT
‘Promise made, promise kept’: Men prepare to graduate in honor of their mothers
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State is gearing up for its winter graduation ceremony. More than 500 students will walk across the stage to get those hard-earned degrees. This achievement is not easy, especially as we get older. But two men who are already in their careers decided to go back and finish what they started.
News Talk 1490
Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
WLBT
Jackson Field Office of the FBI recruiting participants for the Citizens Academy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jermicha Fomby, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Field Office in Jackson, has made it his mission to bring more community engagement to the work of the agency in this state. Wednesday afternoon he talked exclusively with us about the FBI Citizens Academy, and...
Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen on Tuesday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.
247Sports
