Mississippi State, MS

2023 offensive lineman Amari Smith commits to Mississippi State

Brookhaven High School's Amari Smith played in his final high school football event on Saturday afternoon as part of the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star games. Afterwards, the 2023 offensive lineman and 247Sports three-star prospect opened up a new chapter to his gridiron career. The 6-foot-7 and 295-pound Smith committed to Mississippi State...
STARKVILLE, MS
Talkin’ Dawgs: Updating the transfer portal happenings for the Bulldogs

There has been no shortage of news for Mississippi State since the transfer opened earlier this week. The Bulldogs have already seen 12 players enter the transfer portal with a few offensive pieces like wide receviers Rara and Zavion Thomas and running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson created the most headlines earlier in the week when his transfer announcement included a comment about coach Mike Leach not believing he was tough enough and being glad that he was gone.
STARKVILLE, MS
WLBT

JSU’s defensive coordinator follows Coach Prime to Colorado

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The current Jackson State defensive coordinator is set to join Deion Sanders’ impressive staff at the University of Colorado. According to Thee Pregame Show, Coach Dennis Thurman will take a new position, being hired as a director of quality control and defensive analyst for the Buffs.
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville

The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Report: JSU Players Speak Out to Defend Coach Prime

Jackson State football head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has faces both support and criticism for taking the head coaching job at Colorado. Complex Sports reports that some JSU student-athletes are speaking up in defense of Coach Prime and his decision.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State grads celebrate 2022 Fall Commencement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday was a proud day for students, family and faculty as Jackson State University (JSU) hosted their 2022 Fall Commencement. Hundreds of students received their degrees during the ceremony. “I chose Jackson State because of the atmosphere, and they treat you like family here. They are willing to help you if […]
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Planters Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $8K to Mississippi Home Repair Nonprofit

INDIANOLA, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Planters Bank & Trust Co. (Planters Bank) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to Delta Grace Inc. (Delta Grace) during a ceremonial check presentation in Indianola, Mississippi, Wednesday. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005730/en/ Representatives from Planters Bank & Trust Co. and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $8,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Delta Grace Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANOLA, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Oxford Eagle

UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School

Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
OXFORD, MS
News Talk 1490

Rickey Smiley Unleashed: You Should Congratulate Deion Sanders For His Jackson State Efforts!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Coach Prime and his next move have been the topic of discussion this week. There have many various views around congratulating the coach on his next move or whether he sold out the culture. Rickey Smiley shares his thoughts on how people reacted to Deion Sanders’ decision on leaving Jackson State University in the video below.
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen on Tuesday

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.
JACKSON, MS
