The Emporia High School boys basketball team rolled in a 91-48 win over Trinity on the final day of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. “We got them to play at our pace,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “Especially in the second half, we kept them out of the paint with a lot of long rebounds and they struggled in transition so we were able to push the ball ahead. I think our pace of play didn’t allow for them to get back on defense and we were able to really be effective in throwing the ball to the post.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO