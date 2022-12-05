Read full article on original website
Lyon County Commission discusses budget adjustments, taser contracts
Lyon County will publish an amended budget, after adjusting six budgets in preparation for inflated prices. The amended budgets include the multi-year and road and bridge, which will increase by $500,000; the special bridge budget, which will increase by $100,000; special road and bridge, which will increase by $76,000 and tort liability budget, which increase by $1,000. The general fund will also increase by half a million dollars.
Plumb mansion turns blue amid historic renovation
Chris Stanley admits she’s not a patient person. She prays for that trait every day. But the process of restoring one of Emporia’s most famous homes is testing her. “This is a whole new situation ... waiting for other people to decide if I can put a door in, if I can put a ceiling in,” she said.
Ek-pansion: National name added, Topeka office planned
One of the biggest names in the Emporia housing market is enlarging that name and expanding its footprint. Ek Real Estate officially became “RE/MAX Ek” this week, owner and majority partner Jeff Williams confirmed Tuesday evening. He also revealed plans to serve customers in Topeka, as well as the Emporia area.
City explains Carnegie options following Wednesday meeting
The city of Emporia offered options related to the future of the former Carnegie Library building on social media Friday morning, cheekily referring to criticisms about its new logo. The Emporia City Commission rejected a sale of the former Carnegie Library building to private investors, opting instead of keep the property under city control Wednesday afternoon.
Tony Stuart Love
Tony Stuart Love of Emporia died Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was 73. A celebration of life will be held for Tony and Kitty Love from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Drexel Hall in Kansas City, MO. The family has the arrangements.
Sue Carolyn Wilson
Sue Carolyn Wilson of Emporia was born March 30, 1937, in Jasper, Arkansas to James Franklin and Connie Mae (Cooper) Spears. She passed away peacefully at Bridge Haven in Lawrence, KS on November 16, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Sue attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, KS, earning...
Post-Thanksgiving COVID surge near Emporia
An apparent surge in cases after Thanksgiving has made the Kansas coronavirus map almost as orange as a sweet potato. Lyon County remains at a high incidence rate, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Wednesday. The county reported 45 new cases in the week ending Friday, December 2, down from about 53 the week before.
Riecker to make municipal band debut at annual Christmas concert
The Emporia Municipal Band Christmas Concert is set for Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. at the Emporia Granada Theatre. This will also be new Band Director Nancy Riecker’s first performance as conductor.
I-35 and K-130 - 12.8.22
Other parts of Kansas are dealing with ice. But the Emporia area should receive nothing but …
Emporia girls basketball holds off Spring Hill in overtime
The Emporia High School girls basketball team came out on top of a back-and-forth overtime battle against Spring Hill, 64-62, on the final day of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. “We were just moving the ball well,” said Addie Kirmer about the team’s performance late...
Tie for second moves Pope closer to rodeo title
They used to say in football that a tie was like kissing your sister. But in rodeo, it can still move you closer to final victory.
Emporia boys basketball runs away with win over Spring Hill
The Emporia High School boys basketball team ran away with a 70-41 victory over Spring Hill in the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Thursday night. “My philosophy is we’re going to play fast, get a lot of guys involved and more ownership with guys in playing and I think it’s fun to watch,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “All of those things combined is a style that I hope we can continue to play.”
With Mayhem and macarena, Pope wins NFR go-round again
One night after missing the money, a Waverly cowboy leaped all the way back to the top on rodeo's biggest stage Wednesday night. Jess Pope mastered “Mayhem” to take first place in bareback bronc riding in the seventh go-round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
“We’re the real deal.” Emporia boys basketball downs third-ranked Hayden
The Emporia High School boys basketball team made a statement on Friday night when it defeated the third-ranked team in Class 4A and Centennial League foe Hayden, 57-53, at White Auditorium. “This team is different,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “We’re bought in. The guys really like and believe in...
Emporia girls basketball improves to 3-0 with win over Hayden
The Emporia High School girls basketball team topped Centennial League rival Hayden, 52-27, at White Auditorium on Friday night. Emporia led the entire game, jumping out to a 16-7 lead after the first quarter and a 33-13 lead at the half. But they scored only 19 points in the second half, and head coach Carolyn Dorsey would have liked to see more.
The People Speak
USD253’s 2022 Report Card is in and it’s not good. The educational focus has shifted away from academic excellence. Critical Race Theory permeates the curriculum, teaching students that our country is terrible and classifying students as oppressed or oppressors based solely on skin color. Students attend class identifying as animals (“furries”). Drag queen performances now fund H.S clubs. Students’ innocence is taken away by sexualized content and boys now enter USD253’s girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms and sports.
Parker Leeds
ESU men’s basketball sees unbeaten streak end against Rogers State
The Emporia State men’s basketball team saw its winning streak end at seven games in a 75-68 loss to Rogers State in Claremore, Okla. on Thursday night. The Hornets started slow as the Hillcats built a 7-0 lead over the first two minutes of the game. Emporia State's first points came nearly three minutes into the game with Alijah Comithier knocking down a pair of free throws. Following a Hillcat layup on the next possession, the Hornets put together a 14-5 scoring run.
Emporia boys basketball rolls past Trinity, 91-48
The Emporia High School boys basketball team rolled in a 91-48 win over Trinity on the final day of the Paul Terry Classic at White Auditorium on Saturday afternoon. “We got them to play at our pace,” head coach Lee Baldwin said. “Especially in the second half, we kept them out of the paint with a lot of long rebounds and they struggled in transition so we were able to push the ball ahead. I think our pace of play didn’t allow for them to get back on defense and we were able to really be effective in throwing the ball to the post.”
