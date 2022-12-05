ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
The Associated Press

UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup

LONDON (AP) — Britain is easing banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the changes, which follow Britain’s departure from the European...

Comments / 0

Community Policy