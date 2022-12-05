Read full article on original website
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October
ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
UK to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan
Britain will work to develop next-generation fighter jets with Italy and Japan, Rishi Sunak has announced. The prime minister said the defence partnership will ensure the UK and allies are “outpacing and outmanoeuvring those who seek to do us harm”. Downing Street aims for the jets, called Tempest...
UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup
LONDON (AP) — Britain is easing banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the changes, which follow Britain’s departure from the European...
Government denies ‘race to bottom’ on regulation as Hunt loosens City rules – business live
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is unveiling a 30-point package of City policy changes on Friday that rows back on regulations to boost competition and growth.
