Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas, Caridad host downtown holiday cleanup

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans propped on their best ugly Christmas sweater and joined the community in giving back this season. The City of Las Vegas Department of Neighborhood Services partnered up with Caridad for a community clean-up in downtown Las Vegas. Volunteers joined in on the Christmas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Lumpia Festival comes to the Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off the holidays with a Christmas feast from the Las Vegas Lumpia Festival. The foodie event invites the valley to celebrate Christmas Filipino style with live entertainment and a grand lumpia eating contest. The two-day event launches at the Craig Ranch Regional Park on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas drag queens share safety concerns after Club Q shooting

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UMC Children's Hospital hosts Lights of Love holiday event

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders from across the valley are helping to bring some light to local children's hospitals. UMC hosted its Lights of Love holiday event on Thursday. Santa joined first responders outside the children's hospital holding flashlights and putting up colorful neon lights. Their actions are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

John Katsilometes talks how Celine Dion, Aerosmith news affects Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about some of the big news surrounding music stars familiar to Las Vegas. He talked about the latest with Celine Dion and Aerosmith. He also shares some good news on Wayne Newton's show and previews Sebastian Maniscalco at the Encore Theater.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Holiday help from Honey Salt and Buddy V's

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a good last-minute gift or maybe somewhere to eat on New Year's Eve?. Honey Salt and Buddy V's have you covered. Joining me now with more is the principal and managing director of Blau and Associates, Kim Canteenwalla.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Frank Sinatra Drive, Russell Road loop to temporarily close down for resurfacing work

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling around the south end of the Las Vegas Strip will see some traffic delays during an upcoming closure coming to a busy street. Clark County officials announced a full closure to the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop near Mandalay Bay as crews work on resurfacing the area as part of the county's Resort Corridor Construction Projects program.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Do your holiday shopping with Silver State Scholarships

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the holiday shopping season and if you still need to get gifts for your loved ones, a special event is happening this weekend -- and all for a great cause. Michele Morgan, founder of Silver State Scholarships, joined us to talk more about the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Rotary Club, JC Penny join forces to help local kids in need

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local organization partnered with retail store JC Penny to provide some Christmas cheer to local children ahead of the holiday season. The Las Vegas Rotary Club held its 27th annual 'Santa Clothes' program on Thursday, providing clothes to dozens of children in need. Rotarians...
LAS VEGAS, NV

