Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Mountain West College Basketball Stories to FollowFlurrySportsLas Vegas, NV
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignationLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Getting A Good Education In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas, Caridad host downtown holiday cleanup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegans propped on their best ugly Christmas sweater and joined the community in giving back this season. The City of Las Vegas Department of Neighborhood Services partnered up with Caridad for a community clean-up in downtown Las Vegas. Volunteers joined in on the Christmas...
news3lv.com
Lumpia Festival comes to the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Kick off the holidays with a Christmas feast from the Las Vegas Lumpia Festival. The foodie event invites the valley to celebrate Christmas Filipino style with live entertainment and a grand lumpia eating contest. The two-day event launches at the Craig Ranch Regional Park on...
news3lv.com
Get into the holiday spirit with Libertine Social
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Libertine Social is getting into the holiday spirit with a season cocktail class. Joining me now with more is master mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim.
news3lv.com
Impact Las Vegas looking to give $100K to charity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Impact Las Vegas is looking to give $100,000 to one charity this year, and you still have time to join. Founder Maureen Romito joined us to explain all the details.
news3lv.com
More than 1,900 customers, Neon Museum experience power outage in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 1,900 customers in the east Las Vegas valley are without power, according to NV Energy. NV Energy reported 1,960 customers were experiencing a power outage near E. Bonanza Road and N. Eastern Avenue around 5:36 p.m. The Neon Museum is temporarily closed due...
news3lv.com
Spiritual mentor Rose Hope talks issues with being a 'people pleaser'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rose Hope, a spiritual and business mentor and teacher, joined us to talk about some of the issues that "people pleasers" might be facing. She broke down some of the characteristics of people pleasers and how they can avoid negative consequences.
news3lv.com
Vegas Test Kitchen celebrates two-year anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Vegas Test Kitchen is celebrating its second anniversary this weekend. Founder Jolene Mannina and fan favorite Chef Justin Hall joined us to talk about what they have planned.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas drag queens share safety concerns after Club Q shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LGBTQ venues in Las Vegas are increasing security measures as drag queens express growing concerns for their safety. This follows weeks of nationwide anti-LGBTQ rhetoric across the country, including a mass shooting at a Colorado club that killed five and injured dozens more. “It definitely...
news3lv.com
UMC Children's Hospital hosts Lights of Love holiday event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — First responders from across the valley are helping to bring some light to local children's hospitals. UMC hosted its Lights of Love holiday event on Thursday. Santa joined first responders outside the children's hospital holding flashlights and putting up colorful neon lights. Their actions are...
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks how Celine Dion, Aerosmith news affects Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes joined us to talk about some of the big news surrounding music stars familiar to Las Vegas. He talked about the latest with Celine Dion and Aerosmith. He also shares some good news on Wayne Newton's show and previews Sebastian Maniscalco at the Encore Theater.
news3lv.com
Dillon Francis kicks off Wynn Winter Series party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The winter cold is not stopping the party in Las Vegas. Encore Beach Club at the Wynn kicked off its three-day Winter Series. Dillon Francis kept it hot in the winter room with his live DJ set on Saturday. RL Grime continues the winter celebration...
news3lv.com
Holiday help from Honey Salt and Buddy V's
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Looking for a good last-minute gift or maybe somewhere to eat on New Year's Eve?. Honey Salt and Buddy V's have you covered. Joining me now with more is the principal and managing director of Blau and Associates, Kim Canteenwalla.
news3lv.com
Fergusons Downtown celebrates third anniversary
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fergusons Downtown is celebrating its third anniversary, and you're invited to a big bash on Sunday, Dec. 11!. General manager Erica Bell joined us to share all of the details.
news3lv.com
Executive team for Durango Casino Resort in southwest valley announced
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first executive team for the new Durango Casino & Resort in the southwest valley has been announced. Station Casinos says David Horn will serve as vice president and general manager. He will oversee all phases of pre-opening and day-to-day processes. Horn previously served in...
news3lv.com
Frank Sinatra Drive, Russell Road loop to temporarily close down for resurfacing work
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists traveling around the south end of the Las Vegas Strip will see some traffic delays during an upcoming closure coming to a busy street. Clark County officials announced a full closure to the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop near Mandalay Bay as crews work on resurfacing the area as part of the county's Resort Corridor Construction Projects program.
news3lv.com
Red Cross of Southern Nevada shares Christmas tree safety tips
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Red Cross of Southern Nevada wants everyone to enjoy a festive and fire-free holiday season, saying that two minutes is all you have to get out of your home if a fire breaks out. On Thursday, the Red Cross, along with the Las Vegas...
news3lv.com
Do your holiday shopping with Silver State Scholarships
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's the holiday shopping season and if you still need to get gifts for your loved ones, a special event is happening this weekend -- and all for a great cause. Michele Morgan, founder of Silver State Scholarships, joined us to talk more about the...
news3lv.com
Several high-profile Las Vegas defenders undergoing competency hearings
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s hard to imagine anyone who knows you better. They share your birthday and so many physical characteristics. That’s how it was for Judi Fergason and Jodi DeVries. They grew up with a nearly idyllic childhood in Southern California. “With all our friends...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore applies for Pahrump justice of the peace
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Outgoing Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore has applied to become a justice of the peace in Pahrump. A Nye County spokesperson confirmed Fiore is one of 20 applicants for the position in Department B. The appointment would be for an unexpired term ending in January 2027.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Rotary Club, JC Penny join forces to help local kids in need
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local organization partnered with retail store JC Penny to provide some Christmas cheer to local children ahead of the holiday season. The Las Vegas Rotary Club held its 27th annual 'Santa Clothes' program on Thursday, providing clothes to dozens of children in need. Rotarians...
Comments / 0