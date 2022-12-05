Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
Marlene Brokaw
Marlene Marie Brokaw, 91, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 3:32 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born July 30, 1931, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Orville and Edna (Willie) McKay. She married Kenneth Roy Brokaw on October 1, 1949, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City and he passed away on December 27, 2008. Marlene was a faithful member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and the Cloverview Garden Club in Granite City where she had served as a past president. She enjoyed her years of fishing trips with family to Table Rock Lake, bowling with friends and had a love for flowers. She cherished her family, loved family dinners and enjoyed living in Worden for over 20 years. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ovella and Craig Lange of St. Peters, Missouri; a grandson, Ryan Rumfelt and fiancé, Randine Tasher; a granddaughter, Heather and husband, James Vilmaire; six great grandchildren, Forrist Vilmaire, Fallyn Vilmaire, Jessyca “Corvyn” Vilmaire, Forchyne Vilmaire, Temperynce Vilmaire and Aislin Flake; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin McKay and a special friend, Donald Young. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Reverend Karla Frost officiating. She will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice, 333 Salem Place, suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
advantagenews.com
Michael Murray
Michael L. Murray, 67, died unexpectedly at 7:25 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022 at his residence of an apparent heart attack. He was born on December 5, 1955 in Jerseyville, Illinois, the fifth of six children born to the late John Wilson and Helen Lucille (Plumb) Murray. He graduated in...
advantagenews.com
Lilie Hartzel
Lilie Eugene Hartzel, 83, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 5:32 a.m. Thurs. Dec. 8, 2022 at University Nursing & Rehab in Edwardsville, IL. He was born Dec. 19, 1938 in Alto Pass, IL to the late George & Anna (Cripps) Hartzel. Lile was a hot rod car enthusiast...
advantagenews.com
Jamie Peto
Jamie Lee Peto, 32, of Granite City, passed away in her home Monday, December 5, 2022. She was born to Lynn (Peto) Burns and James Parker on January 29, 1990 in Urbana, IL. Jamie owned and operated Campbell’s Kitchen; a catering service, with her High School Sweetheart, Hosea Campbell, whom she shares 2 children with. Jamie loved to craft, cook and listen to music. She was also very involved in many Autism Awareness programs. Most importantly, Jamie loved spending time with her sons and family.
advantagenews.com
Edna McLaughlin
Edna Jane McLaughlin, 80, of Medora, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born October 23, 1942, in Alton, Illinois, daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Herring) Vandalia. Edna married James Craig McLaughlin in West Covina, California, on June 20,...
advantagenews.com
Alexander Maguire
Born Oct. 30, 2000 in Alton, he was a son of Adam Maguire and Alison (Brown) Maguire. Alex loved fishing and hunting. An accomplished high school wrestler, he placed second in the State of Illinois at 152 pounds. He will be remembered as a loving, compassionate young man who left a positive impact on everyone he met.
advantagenews.com
Harry Schwab
Harry W Schwab, 82, passed away at 8:58 am on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. Harry married Helen Schuckenbrock on October 30, 1965 in Jerseyville, IL. She survives. Harry proudly served in the US Army and was later employed with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as a...
advantagenews.com
Martha Plunk
Martha C. Plunk, 62, passed away at 9:16 pm on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Martha married Richard Plunk November 23, 1979 at the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. He survives. Martha was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Alton. She managed...
advantagenews.com
It’s Arrival weekend at Camp River DuBois
The "Arrival at Camp River Dubois" activities at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site in Hartford will be held this weekend. Lewis & Clark stopped in this area on December 13, 1803, as they prepared to explore the vast unknown lands west of the Mississippi River. This festival commemorates that event in history.
advantagenews.com
Socks for Tots skating party Dec. 17
An Alton Alderwoman is announcing the return of an annual skating party. Rosie Brown is hosting the 7th annual “Socks for Tots” drive during November and December. She says their skating party will be held Saturday, December 17 at Skateway in Granite City. Brown tells The Big Z...
advantagenews.com
Boil order for all of Carlinville
City officials said Friday morning that two water main breaks have drained the water tower, so there will be low water pressure across Carlinville until repairs can be made. The entire Carlinville community is under a boil order for drinking water until further notice. The Big Z was told the...
advantagenews.com
YWCA Beckwith scholarship application window now open
The Alton YWCA is taking applications for the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship. The scholarship is named after a former Woman of Distinction honoree, who was the first employee of African descent at both the YWCA of Alton and the Olin-Matheson Corporation. Dorothy Hummel, Executive Director of the YWCA...
advantagenews.com
Police shoot wanted man dead near Dave & Buster's
An officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County took the life of a man wanted for crimes in several jurisdictions. It happened outside Dave and Busters restaurant in Maryland Heights. County police say it was a Maryland Heights officer who fired the shot that killed the 48-year-old. The...
advantagenews.com
One year anniversary of tornado that killed 6 at an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville
It’s the one-year anniversary of the deadly tornado that ripped through an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville. No fines were issued by OSHA, which determined Amazon met the minimum federal guidelines for severe weather policies. But the agency ordered the company to review how it responds to severe weather after six workers were killed when a portion of the facility collapsed.
Comments / 0