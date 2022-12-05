Marlene Marie Brokaw, 91, of Maryville, Illinois passed away at 3:32 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at her home. She was born July 30, 1931, in Granite City, the daughter of the late Orville and Edna (Willie) McKay. She married Kenneth Roy Brokaw on October 1, 1949, at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Granite City and he passed away on December 27, 2008. Marlene was a faithful member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and the Cloverview Garden Club in Granite City where she had served as a past president. She enjoyed her years of fishing trips with family to Table Rock Lake, bowling with friends and had a love for flowers. She cherished her family, loved family dinners and enjoyed living in Worden for over 20 years. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Ovella and Craig Lange of St. Peters, Missouri; a grandson, Ryan Rumfelt and fiancé, Randine Tasher; a granddaughter, Heather and husband, James Vilmaire; six great grandchildren, Forrist Vilmaire, Fallyn Vilmaire, Jessyca “Corvyn” Vilmaire, Forchyne Vilmaire, Temperynce Vilmaire and Aislin Flake; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin McKay and a special friend, Donald Young. In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois on Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon with Reverend Reverend Karla Frost officiating. She will be laid to rest in the mausoleum at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Promedica Hospice, 333 Salem Place, suite 165, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

