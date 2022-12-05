Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins continues to add postseason accolades as the record-breaking running back was SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. Judkins, who was named SEC Freshman of the Year by the Associated Press earlier in the week, becomes just the second Rebel to earn top freshman honors from the league’s coaches. Wideout Laquon Treadwell also earned Freshman of the Year in 2013.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO