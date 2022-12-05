Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins Earns SEC Freshman of the Year Honors
Ole Miss’ Quinshon Judkins continues to add postseason accolades as the record-breaking running back was SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. Judkins, who was named SEC Freshman of the Year by the Associated Press earlier in the week, becomes just the second Rebel to earn top freshman honors from the league’s coaches. Wideout Laquon Treadwell also earned Freshman of the Year in 2013.
Ole Miss Football Trio Earns All-SEC Accolades
Three Ole Miss Rebels garnered All-Southeastern Conference distinction from the league’s 14 head coaches for their 2022 performances, the SEC office announced Tuesday. Freshman Quinshon Judkins earned first team honors at running back, while Nick Broeker (offensive line) and Jonathan Mingo (all-purpose) hauled in second team accolades. Judkins set...
Texas Tech Looks Forward to Facing Ole Miss in Texas Bowl
Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will take the gridiron in the Tax Act Texas Bowl against the Texas Tech (7-5, 5-4 Big 12) Red Raiders in NRG Stadium on December 28. The game can be seen on ESPN. The Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire met with the media on Monday...
Bair and Ratliff Earn AVCA All-Region Honors
Postseason honors continue to roll in as Ole Miss volleyball’s Anna Bair and Sasha Ratliff garnered AVCA South All-Region laurels, announced Tuesday. Bair received an honorable mention nod, while Ratliff collected landed on the all-region team for the second time in her career. It also marks the second consecutive...
UM Student Gives Oxford Youth a ‘Big Sister’
A young women’s mentorship program created by University of Mississippi junior Georgia Zeleskey aims to give a “big sister” to young girls growing up in college towns. After explosive growth in just two months in Oxford, she hopes to spread that mentorship across the Southeastern Conference. The...
Rev. Semmes Retiring After ‘Rewarding’ Career, Returning Home to Oxford
After more than 20 years of service to the church, Rev. John M. Semmes has announced his retirement and will be returning home to Oxford where he served at First Presbyterian Church for 14 years. Semmes has a distinguished career as a pastor and head of staff and also devoted...
Ole Miss Dining Gifts OXCM with a $25K Donation
Ole Miss Dining recently donated $25,000 to the Oxford Community Market for its programs that support local farmers while helping proving food to those in need. OXCM Director Betsy Chapman said the funds will go toward the market’s mission-driven programs to support the growth and development of the local food system by increasing opportunities for farmers and food producers while implementing programs to improve access to fresh, high-quality, nutritious local food.
Black Violin to Perform Friday at Ford Center
Black Violin, led by classically trained string players Wil B. and Kev Marcus, is bringing its “Give Thanks Tour,” to the Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts Friday evening. Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. The band’s Give Thanks Tour employs playful...
College Hill Presbyterian Miniature Up for Bids at the YAC Annual Ornament Auction
The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s annual ornament auction offers local artists the chance to step outside their traditional work and create fanciful small works celebrating the holiday season. These one-of-a-kind works of seasonal whimsy raise funds supporting the work of the Arts Council. These funds have assisted in renovating the...
Oxford’s Paid Parking Brings in More Than $1M in FY 2022
Oxford’s downtown parking meters brought in over $1 million during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. Combined with revenues from paid parking fines and the purchase of permits, the city earned $1.4 million from its downtown parking system, which was about $450,000 more than the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Annual Double Decker Spring Run Raises over $2K for YMCA
The 25th annual Double Decker Spring Run, hosted by the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, may have been held in late April, but Oxford’s YMCA is still feeling the impact of the successful event. The 2022 spring run was presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and attended by...
Former Yalobusha General Hospital Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement
State Auditor Shad White announced Thursday the arrest of Melissa Cook of Yalobusha County, who was indicted earlier this year for embezzling money while working for the Yalobusha General Hospital. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was served a $102,089 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount...
Invitation to Submit Project Ideas for 2023 Leadership Lafayette Class
Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month leadership program offered by the LOU Chamber of Commerce that provides business, non-profit, educators, community, and University leaders with a deeper understanding of our community. The class is divided into teams, each selecting a project that can be accomplished by August. Projects may range from...
Garden of Memories Oxford to Honor Fallen Veterans with Wreaths
Garden of Memories Oxford will host Wreaths Across America this month to remember and honor the 56 veterans buried at the cemetery. The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17, and staff and community volunteers will decorate the graves of every veteran laid to rest at Garden of Memories.
Oxford is So Ready for its Christmas Parade
It looks as if the rain will break long enough Friday evening for the Oxford Christmas Parade to take place after being delayed five days due to the weather. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 40 percent of rain Friday but showers are expected to end around noon, leaving the 6:30 p.m. start time for the parade cloudy but dry.
Oxford Sears Closes its Doors for Good
The Oxford Sears Hometown Store has closed its doors for the last time. The store, located in the Mid-Town Shopping Center, closed Monday. There were no signs on the door indicating the store was closed on Wednesday. The owner could not be reached for comment Wednesday; however, a woman answering...
