Lions extend win streak to four with victories over Llano, Grape Creek in Brady tournament
BRADY – The Brownwood Lions pushed their win streak to four games with two wins to kick off Brady tournament action Thursday morning. In the first of five weekend outings, the Lions started with a 71-50 victory over Llano. Brownwood trailed 14-10 after one quarter but grabbed a 32-26...
HOOPS ROUNDUP: May boys open Zephyr tournament with victory over Mullin
ZEPHYR – The May Tigers won their Zephyr basketball tournament opener Thursday, defeating Mullin by a 54-12 count. The Tigers, who will play either Brookesmith or Priddy at 9 a.m. Friday, led 9-1 after one quarter, 28-4 at halftime, and 43-9 through three periods. Braden Steele led May with...
HOOPS ROUNDUP: Brookesmith teams sweep Paint Rock; Bangs boys fall at Goldthwaite
PAINT ROCK – The Texas Girls Coaches Association Class A No. 8 Brookesmith Lady Mustangs improved to 11-2 on the season with a 47-16 road victory over Paint Rock Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs led 15-2 after one quarter, 22-6 at halftime, and 35-10 through three periods. Bailey Mendieta...
Lions outlast pesky Lake View for 75-69 triumph
After a sluggish start, the Brownwood Lions forged in front midway through the first period and were able to keep the San Angelo Lake View Chiefs at bay in a close contest Tuesday night at Warren Gym, emerging with a 75-69 victory. The win was the second in a row...
HPU’s speech and debate team competes in first tournament of 2022-2023 season
Howard Payne University’s speech and debate team, Student Speaker Bureau, competed at its first tournament of the 2022-2023 season in October. Junior Landon Chenault, social science jurisprudence and Guy D. Newman Honors Academy major from Denton, won the varsity division of individual International Public Debate Association (IPDA) debate. The HPU team was one of 28 universities from 11 different states competing at the Union University Debate Tournament.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Coleman (Coleman, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Coleman Tuesday morning. The crash happened to US 67 just 1.1 miles east of Talpa at around 4:14 a.m.
Jan Case Mattox
Jan Case Mattox passed away in May, Texas on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the age of 68. A memorial service for Jan will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Jan was born February 27, 1954, in Pampa, Texas to John...
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Joyce Marie Schumann
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Joyce Marie Schumann—loving and devoted mother, Grannie, GG and friend to all whose lives she touched—on December 5, 2022 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. She left us surrounded by family. Joyce was born Joyce Marie Gesch in Miles, Texas on...
DIANE ADAMS: A life in the saddle
“Riding horseback was nothing to me. I enjoyed it and have often wished that I kept account of the miles a good horse has carried me over the plains of Texas, into Mexico, and up the northern trail as far as Canada,” wrote buffalo hunter and cowboy Frank Collinson. Collinson tells the story in his book, Life in the Saddle, of how he traveled the untamed West back in the 1870s.
Harold L. Thomas
Harold L. Thomas, 92 of Bangs passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, December 11th from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 12th at 2 pm in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early.
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Ira James Banks
Ira James Banks, age 60, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022. A visitation will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 from 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.
Phillip Contreras receives award for 50-plus years of community service from SALSA
Phillip Contreras was honored at a dinner held Saturday, December 3, by members of the Strategic Alliance for Leadership and Social Action (SALSA) and lifelong friends. He received an Appreciation Award for his 50+ years of community service. The award was presented by SALSA Founder, Dr. Juan Andrade, and SALSA...
152 positive COVID results reported this week
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 152 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 152 positives this week, 5 were PCR, and 147 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 74 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 2 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
Toys for Kids registration ends Dec. 12
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, a total of 954 children and 354 families have signed up for Brown County Toys for Kids, as registration concludes Monday, Dec. 12. During the reminder of the registration period, hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Grand Starz, located at 2323 Belle Plain St. in Brownwood. Distribution Day is Saturday, Dec. 17.
Request for Quote VCT Tile Removal, Replacement & Seal Coating Brown County Building – The Oaks Rite of Passage
Brown County Building – The Oaks Rite of Passage. 1. For additional information Contact Pat McLaughlin at 325-643-2828, or e-mail. 2. All bids must be submitted by January 13th, 2023. No e-mailed bids. All bids must be submitted. in a sealed envelope to the Brown County Clerk’s office marked...
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo
Mary Alice “Granny” Bastardo, went home to Heaven on Friday, December 2, 2022. Mary passed away peacefully in San Angelo, TX at Shannon Medical Center surrounded by her family. Mary Alice Contreras was born to Margarita Perez Contreras and Gilbert Contreras on September 15, 1951 in Brownwood, TX....
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
