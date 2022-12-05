Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in 7th Ward, New Orleans police say
A man was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Wednesday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers were called to the 1700 block of St. Bernard Avenue at 2:54 p.m. and found victim wounded. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he died. Investigators say the shooting occurred...
wgno.com
Authorities searching for suspect who allegedly burglarized a hotel room
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue. According to detectives, on December 13th, a victim reported that her hotel room key was taken from her purse while on Bourbon Street. When she returned to her hotel room, the victim along with security found the suspects, pictured above, allegedly ransacking her room.
Police say this car could be connected to New Orleans Dollar Tree quadruple shooting
After four people, including two minors, were wounded in a shooting outside a New Orleans Dollar Tree last week, police have released pictures of another vehicle believed to have been involved.
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly home
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer who died was 36-years-old and had worked for the department for nine years. The cause of death is undetermined.
WWL-TV
'As the man was shot, his bicycle was stolen' | NOPD investigating Canal Street homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are working to find the person who shot and killed a 40-year-old man on Basin and Canal streets near the Saenger Theater. It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The coroner hasn't released his name yet, and police are still trying to figure out who shot him and why.
New Orleans Police: Woman dances on man, then steals his wallet
According to the NOPD, the robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the edge of the French Quarter.
stmarynow.com
One dead after Monday courtroom violence in Franklin
FRANKLIN -- One person died Monday morning in a what the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office called a shooing in a Parish Courthouse courtroom. Little is yet known about the incident. Louisiana State Police have been called in to investigate, a routine step in officer-involved incidents, and witnesses were being interviewed in the courthouse by 11 a.m., a little more than two hours after the incident. The courthouse was under lockdown at noontime Monday.
WDSU
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Man found fatally shot in St. Claude overnight
A man died after police say he was shot in New Orleans overnight.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for armed robbery suspect in Seventh Ward
NEW ORLEANS — A manhunt is underway in the Seventh Ward on Monday afternoon. New Orleans Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect in the 1300 block of St. Bernard Avenue, officials said. There are currently no road closures at this time. The department did not release...
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
