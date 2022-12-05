ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Couple subdues burglar until police arrive

Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Protesters threw objects at firefighters near 'Cop City' site, officials say

ATLANTA - DeKalb County Fire Department firefighters were met by protesters when crews responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the so-called "Cop City" site in southeast Atlanta, officials said. The incident happened Saturday on Key Road. DeKalb County police said protesters threw objects at firefighters attempting to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman

A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in

Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges

A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

16-year-old Union City girl found safe

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police say a missing 16-year-old girl has been found. Da’Nazia Jackson was reported missing after last being seen by her mother on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police she was reunited...
UNION CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say

ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy