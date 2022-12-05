Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rome police searching for 18-year-old who shot at co-worker, ran away
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga — A man shot a co-worker and then ran away on Monday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. At around 10:20 a.m., police arrived at a business on Riverside Parkway in Rome, after an altercation between Justin Beckworth and other employees. Police say Beckworth took a weapon and fired several rounds at employees before running away.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
fox5atlanta.com
Protesters threw objects at firefighters near 'Cop City' site, officials say
ATLANTA - DeKalb County Fire Department firefighters were met by protesters when crews responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the so-called "Cop City" site in southeast Atlanta, officials said. The incident happened Saturday on Key Road. DeKalb County police said protesters threw objects at firefighters attempting to...
Woman stabbed multiple times, throat slashed before 2 found dead in Atlanta house fire, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police say a woman found dead in a house fire that also killed her nephew was stabbed multiple times and her neck was slashed. The fire broke out at a home on Bolton Road the morning of Dec. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman
A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Police share photos of suspects wanted in hookah lounge shooting
The Atlanta Police Department said the shooting happened at Dec. 7 on Bennett Street in northwest Atlanta. One person was hurt in the shooting. Police haven't said what investigators think lead to the gunfire.
fox5atlanta.com
Family holds funeral for 12-year-old killed in shooting outside Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - One of the two children gunned down on 17th Street near Atlantic Station was laid to rest Saturday afternoon. The funeral for 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who died after a shooting three weeks ago, was held at 1 p.m. at The First Iconium Baptist Church on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
North Georgia man found guilty of stabbing woman he was staying with, officials say
DALTON, Ga. — A man was convicted after being found guilty of stabbing a woman in the neck in July 2021. District Attorney Bert Poston said on July 13, 2021, 29-year-old Shaquae Divine Robinson got into an argument with Tracy Almaraz-Martinez, who had let him stay at her home on Straight Street in Whitfield County.
fox5atlanta.com
Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home
VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in
Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot outside Cobb County Walmart dies, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The man injured in a shooting outside a Cobb County Walmart on Wednesday has died. Eddie Figueroa, 23, of Kennesaw, was driven in a private vehicle to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital following the shooting. Police say he died from his injuries. The shooting happened just before noon...
Man drags victim into hotel room and assaults him in front of girlfriend, 2 children, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Carrollton police say an Alabama man kidnapped another man, dragged him into a motel room and assaulted him in front of his girlfriend and two young children. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened on at a Super...
wrganews.com
27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges
A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies: Man exposes himself to Paulding County Home Depot employee
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County deputies are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a teen at a local Home Depot. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at the Home Depot in Hiram, Georgia. According to deputies, the man recently exposed his...
16-year-old Union City girl found safe
UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police say a missing 16-year-old girl has been found. Da’Nazia Jackson was reported missing after last being seen by her mother on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police she was reunited...
fox5atlanta.com
Officers fire shots after man pulls gun near Perimeter Mall
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police say no one was injured after officers fired shots at a suspect Thursday afternoon in the area of Perimeter Mall. According to police, the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Total Wine along Perimeter Center West. Investigators say officers were sent...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police viewing security cameras in deadly 17th Street shooting
Atlantic Station, for the first time, is allowing the Atlanta Police Department to view all of its cameras. Police officials repeated the request to have access following a violent weekends on the private retailer’s property that led to the death of two children, 12 and 15.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot, run over at East Point gas station, police say
ATLANTA - East Point police said officers found the body of a man shot and apparently run over by an unknown driver on Thursday morning at a BP gas station. The police department said detectives think the man had been shot then run over, possibly on accident. Police found the...
fox5atlanta.com
Person shot multiple times during fight at SE Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - One person is recovering in the hospital after a shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station Wednesday afternoon. Officials say at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of a person shot at an Exxon gas station on the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard. The victim reportedly...
Comments / 2