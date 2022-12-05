Read full article on original website
There’s nothing like visiting your parents to help you assess the origins of your personality traits. From my mother, I received endless energy, obstinance, and curiosity—though I tragically did not receive superb hand-eye coordination. From my father, I received resourcefulness, endurance, and a love of dancing—and, also tragically, I did not receive his ability to nap. He naps every single day and wakes up refreshed and kind. Unfortunately, I inherited my mother’s relationship to napping, which is either a complete non-starter situation or conking out for three hours and waking as irritable as we are confused.
You’ve certainly heard this advice before: Always pee before you leave home. These seemingly wise words, often drilled into us as children, are meant to help us avoid smelly rest stops and that awkward moment when you rush into a store to ask if they have a bathroom, only to be turned away.
When it comes to linens, your comforter is likely the thing you wash the least often. After all, you’re not lying and sweating directly on top of it, your feet aren’t really touching it, and you probably don’t even use it half the time, so how dirty can it be? As someone who admittedly does not remember the last time she washed her comforter (I know, I know), I wondered the same thing. So, I talked to an infectious disease expert and a few allergists to find out… and then immediately got up out of my desk chair to go throw my comforter in the wash.
This article is part of All the Rage, an editorial package that digs into the science of anger. SELF will be publishing new articles for this series all week. Read more here. It can hit you before you even know it’s happening: The simmering irritability you’ve been walking around with for hours reaches a boiling point of no return when, say, your significant other comes home without the recipe ingredient you definitely asked for. Or perhaps your child leaves that toy in the middle of the living room again even though you’ve repeatedly asked them to pick it up. Or, on a really bad day, maybe your loved one is simply existing in your space in a way that manages to infuriate you. Within minutes, you’ve said (or screamed!) something harsh…only to realize—on your own or after they called you out for it—that they didn’t deserve your outburst.
This article is part of All the Rage, an editorial package that digs into the science of anger. SELF will be publishing new articles for this series all week. Read more here. I was standing at a bus stop when someone bumped into me, knocking my bag off my shoulder. Almost immediately, I felt my jaw tighten as I waited for them to apologize. When I turned around, I saw that the careless jerk was actually a dog. My anger turned to amusement, watching this fluffy, 150-pound Newfoundland trotting alongside his owner.
Of all the pregnancy symptoms—morning sickness, swollen ankles, lightning crotch, to name a few—fatigue is the one that I heard people talk about the most before I got pregnant myself. My friends told me the first trimester was torturous: They shared stories about how they could barely keep their eyes open, but it was still too early in their pregnancies to tell their friends or coworkers, so they just had to suck it up and pretend they weren’t fighting to stay awake every moment. Considering experts recommend limiting your caffeine intake to under 200 mg a day during pregnancy, no one has any quick fixes or remedies to share.
The older I get, the more frequently I have anxiety the day after I drink alcohol. Here’s how it goes down: I throw back a few glasses of wine, get a subpar night’s sleep, and wake up with a nervous stomach—and brain. Typically, there’s no pinpointed reason as to why I feel off. I’m just cosmically uneasy and worried despite the fact that everything is, in actuality, okay.
Whether it’s from coffee, tea, chocolate, or other sources, caffeine impacts your body in several different ways. For many people, pouring a hot cup of coffee is a cherished part of their morning ritual. Not only does it taste delicious, but it can also give you an extra boost of energy to start your day.
Walking costs nothing and requires no gym membership, kit, special knowledge or even training (beyond months of intensive toddling sessions when you’re a one-year-old). Though Fitbit-wearers chasing 10,000 steps are now a fairly common sight, the simple act of putting one foot in front of the other is still considered by some to be supplementary to a ‘real’ workout. It’s the thing that you do on the way to the gym, an incidental activity rather than the main attraction. ‘If walking is your only exercise, it simply isn’t enough,’ warned the exercise scientist Van Marinos in a 2020 article, when lockdowns and other restrictions meant that, for many, a circuit around the block after a trip to the nearest Sainsbury’s Local was the day’s cardio fix.
If you want a romantic relationship, there are ways to help you on your path to attaining one. Despite obstacles you might have encountered in the past, here are four ways to find a partner and have a healthy, fulfilling relationship. Feel Good About Yourself. If you want a partner...
