This article is part of All the Rage, an editorial package that digs into the science of anger. SELF will be publishing new articles for this series all week. Read more here. It can hit you before you even know it’s happening: The simmering irritability you’ve been walking around with for hours reaches a boiling point of no return when, say, your significant other comes home without the recipe ingredient you definitely asked for. Or perhaps your child leaves that toy in the middle of the living room again even though you’ve repeatedly asked them to pick it up. Or, on a really bad day, maybe your loved one is simply existing in your space in a way that manages to infuriate you. Within minutes, you’ve said (or screamed!) something harsh…only to realize—on your own or after they called you out for it—that they didn’t deserve your outburst.

10 DAYS AGO