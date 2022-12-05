Read full article on original website
SJSD issues statement on declaration forms
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District issued a statement today regarding allegations of inaccurate information related to taxes being included on board members' candidate declaration forms. According to the statement, the district has had conversations with the Secretary of State's office and Missouri Department of Revenue. The district...
Missouri Football Coaches Association announces 8-man football All State teams
(MISSOURI) Missouri Football Coaches Association All-State Teams are out and here are the northwest Missouri area honorees for 8-man football. Offensive Player of the Year: Hayden Ecker (North Andrew) Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Chittum (North Andrew) Coach of the Year: Dwyane Williams (North Andrew) 1st Team Offense:. QB-...
Final weekend for Shop St. Joseph
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the holidays approaching, this is the final week for shoppers to collect Tickets in the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce's Shop St. Joseph campaign. The program is designed to encourage people to do their holiday shopping locally. One lucky shopper will win a $10,000 dollar grand...
Missouri company partners with NASA to send humanity back to the moon and beyond
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It has been 50 years since the last human stepped foot on the surface of the moon. Since then, NASA has been working on the next program that will take humanity back to the moon and beyond. But, NASA is not doing this alone as companies from...
Red Kettle collections falling short this year
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Christmas is less than three weeks away and the Salvation Army is still in need of donations. According to the organization, the 2022 Red Kettle campaign is falling short. Major Ronald Key gave a statement saying that as of today, the Salvation Army is only at about...
Holiday with a Hero returns on Saturday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This Saturday, St. Joseph area children are set to do some holiday shopping in an annual tradition set to unify first responders and the community. "Holiday with a Hero" is making its second annual appearance this Saturday. While the program used to be marketed as "Shop with...
Griffons take down #22 Nebraska-Kearney Thursday night
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western women's basketball team earned its seventh win of the season Thursday night with a victory against #22 Nebraska-Kearney. The Griffons defeated the Lopers, 68-65, inside the MWSU Fieldhouse. Jordan Cunningham finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in the win. Brionna Budgetts added in...
Local library responds to Ashcroft's new proposal
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in October Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed a new rule for libraries. The rule is titled "Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors" and aims to keep books and materials that parents may object to "prurient sexual appeal" from being purchased with library funds.
MWSU Football introduces Fenwick as new Head Coach
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) It didn't take Missouri Western Athletic Director, Andrew Carter very long to find his next Head Football Coach. The Griffons introducing Tyler Fenwick Thursday afternoon. "He's not just a coach, drawing up plays and saying 'go do that'. He'll teach them and teach them at a high...
