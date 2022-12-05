ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sewer Main Break within Amarillo Civic Center

Logo for the City of Amarillo // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. An original cast iron pipe tied to the sewer main within the Amarillo Civic Center has caused several sections of the building to be closed. The main impact of the break is within the northeast section...
Center City, Amarillo Wranglers Hosting Holiday Market

Flyer for the upcoming Center City and Amarillo Wranglers Holiday Market // Image courtesy of Center City. Center City of Amarillo and the Amarillo Wranglers invite you to participate in the Wranglers Holiday Market, taking place on Saturday, December 10th at 6 pm. The event will be held at the...
Legal Aid Looking Into Deceptive Apartment Practices

Cypress Creek Apartments has been under legal scrutiny for tenant complaints. Under Texas law, tenants have complained about conditions in various apartments, including leaky pipes, flooding, mold, and a lack of adequate heat. Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas has taken many complaints from tenants, all with the similar argument that...
Scooter’s vs Dutch Bros: Amarillo’s New Rivalry

When it comes to local businesses, the most notable rivalry that we have in Amarillo is the Pak-A-Sak vs Toot-N-Totem rivalry. On every corner, you are either going to find a Toot-N-Totem or a Pak-A-Sak. The competition for traffic in Amarillo is fierce when it comes to these two local franchises and their race to become the dominant convenience store in Amarillo is well-known. But during the past few years, another sort of rivalry has sprouted out of Amarillo's taste for a quick coffee.
How to Stay in My Home After Foreclosure in Amarillo

Originally Posted On: https://www.rspur.com/blog/how-to-stay-in-my-home-after-foreclosure-in-amarillo/. A recent study estimates that 47% of foreclosed properties are still occupied. When you first see that stat you may be surprised… but we’re not. What most people don’t realize is that banks aren’t in the business to own homes. They are...
Downed power line burns shed, causes multiple fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters put out a fire in a shed that spread to a nearby home on Thursday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department responded to the shed fire near NW 6th and N. Harrison at 2:32 p.m. and found multiple spot fires in addition to the shed.
Potter County Commissioners Meeting

The Potter County Commissioners meet on Monday, December 12th. On their agenda includes items to hear ba report on the Public Defenders And the Managed Assigned Counsel office and to announced that both offices are open and ready for business. Commissioners will also consider approval of installment 2 to the...
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
Holiday Lights At Bishop Hills

The Bishop Hills Christmas Lights Spectacular is celebrating the holiday season all the way up to December 26th. Lights are on from 6:30 to 10 pm Sunday through Thursday, and until 11 on Fridays and Saturdays. The Amarillo Downtown Lions Club is spending time each night in Bishop Hills, giving...
Amarillo Matters PAC Attacks Alex Fairly

Filing has not yet begun for the 2023 Amarillo City Council elections, but Amarillo Matters PAC is already on the attack, aiming its criticisms at an opponent of outgoing Mayor Ginger Nelson. On Friday, Amarillo Matters issued a statement on Facebook, attacking local businessman Alex Fairly. Fairly, who has been...
Brunch with the Grinch hosted at Amarillo Botanical Gardens

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Botanical Gardens will be hosting two events with the Grinch this weekend. The first will be a meet and greet Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can take pictures with the Christmas Icon and other goodies for $20. The second event will...
