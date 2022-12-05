Read full article on original website
Related
Indian PM Narendra Modi to skip annual summit with Russia’s Putin - report
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is going to skip an annual summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, it was reported. News channel ET Now, citing sources, reported on Friday that Mr Modi will miss the annual summit this year. Last year in December, Mr Putin visited New Delhi for the 21st India-Russia annual summit.The Russian president had extended an invitation to the Indian PM to visit Russia for the 22nd India-Russia Annual summit. He thanked Mr Modi for the “gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation in New Delhi”.The two leaders met in September on the sidelines of a...
UK to ease financial regulations in post-Brexit shakeup
LONDON — (AP) — Britain is easing banking rules brought in after the 2008 global financial crisis in a bid to attract investment and secure London’s status as Europe’s leading finance center. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt said Friday that the changes, which follow Britain's departure from...
Comments / 0