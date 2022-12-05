Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is going to skip an annual summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin, it was reported. News channel ET Now, citing sources, reported on Friday that Mr Modi will miss the annual summit this year. Last year in December, Mr Putin visited New Delhi for the 21st India-Russia annual summit.The Russian president had extended an invitation to the Indian PM to visit Russia for the 22nd India-Russia Annual summit. He thanked Mr Modi for the “gracious hospitality extended to him and his delegation in New Delhi”.The two leaders met in September on the sidelines of a...

20 MINUTES AGO