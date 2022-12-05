ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Man arrested in Dauphin County months after allegedly fleeing police

By Avery Van Etten
 3 days ago

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Dauphin County in October, months after he allegedly led police on a brief chase and was charged with fleeing and eluding among other charges, according to the Palmyra Borough Police Department.

Palmyra Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on June 20, 2022, when the black Ford Explorer they were trying to stop allegedly increased its speed and failed to yield. Police say after a brief pursuit, they located the vehicle unoccupied at the Palmyra Sportsmen’s Association.

An investigation identified the driver as 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Swatsky on charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, reckless driving, careless driving, and registration and certificate of title required, according to Palmyra Police.

Police said Swatsky was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 22, 2022, and the Palmyra Borough Police Department’s warrant was served.

