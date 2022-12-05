Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Gulf Business Boom Driving Interest in Lighter Aircraft, Embraer Says
Embraer is seeing a notable pick up in activity in the Middle East as interest in business aviation expands across numerous sectors and for aircraft of all sizes, according to Stephen Friedrich, chief commercial officer for Embraer Executive Jets (Static A26). “We view this region as having significant potential,” Friedrich...
Aviation International News
Neste, Airbus, and Air France Signal Need to ‘Decarbonize Now’
While Airbus appears determined not to take its eye off the long-term prize of bringing a hydrogen-powered airliner to market by 2035, the European airframer hasn’t lost sight of the reality that airlines’ use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will serve as a key pathway to reducing air transport’s contribution to climate change over the next decade. In fact, a recent agreement the company entered with Finnish oil refining group Neste to collaborate on accelerating the aviation sector’s transition to SAF represents just one component of what Airbus promotes as an immediate need to decarbonize.
Aviation International News
Airbus Probes Superconductivity As Path to Lower Emissions
Airbus’s multi-path approach to decarbonization took a new direction last week as the company highlighted recent work on superconductivity technology. During its two-day Sustainability Summit held in Toulouse and Munich, the airframer said it has joined with the European Laboratory for Particle Physics in a demonstrator program aimed at promoting the adoption of superconductivity and cryogenics in airborne electrical distribution systems.
Aviation International News
C&L Expands Global Footprint with ACLAS Acquisition
Business jet and regional aircraft MRO C&L Aviation Group has acquired ACLAS Technics, a UK-based structural component repair and overhaul specialist for commercial, regional, and defense aircraft. Those aircraft include the ATR 42 and 72; Boeing P-8 Poseidon, 737, 747, 757, and 777; and Airbus A320 and A330. “This is...
Aviation International News
Titan Continues To Add Aircraft at Steady Rate
Dubai-based Titan Aviation (Static Display) manages and operates a fleet of more than 30 aircraft and is planning to bring that size to 50 aircraft by the end of next year, managing director Sakeer Sheik told AIN. The plan he outlined at EBACE of adding 10 aircraft in 2022 and...
Aviation International News
AAM Center Will Support eVTOL Aircraft Operations in the UAE
Vertiport infrastructure provider VPorts is partnering with the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA; Stand 900) and Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH; Stand 950) at Dubai South on an advanced air mobility (AAM) incubator. Set to open in 2024, the hub will include dedicated flight-testing airspace, assigned block airspace, and new technologies to foster the burgeoning AAM industry.
Aviation International News
Honeywell To Support Alpha Star's Gulfstream Fleet
Business aviation provider Alpha Star Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, has signed on to a Honeywell maintenance service plan (MSP) for auxiliary power units, avionics, and mechanical components on its Gulfstream G450 fleet. Alpha Star’s five G450s will be maintained by Honeywell over the next five years. The company utilizes...
Aviation International News
Action Aviation Maintains Momentum in 2022
Having had its best-ever year for business in 2021, Dubai-based Action Aviation has seen more brisk activity in 2022 And after selling 30 new and preowned business aircraft last year, it expects to handle a total of around 25 by the end of this month, according to company chairman Hamish Harding.
Aviation International News
World Fuel Sees Strong Middle East Bizav Activity
As the MEBAA Show makes its triumphant return after a Covid-induced pause, business aviation activity in the Middle East region has been riding the same post-pandemic surge seen in other regions, according to World Fuel Services (Booth 1120). “The Middle East came out of Covid more quickly than Europe,” said...
Aviation International News
MEBAA Panel Brings Focus To SAF, Carbon Offsets
While progress continues to be made in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) availability, carbon offsets are still the first and perhaps easiest means toward sustainability, said Trine Braathen, senior manager of sustainability-carbon markets for World Kinect Energy. But Braathen and other panelists speaking Tuesday at a MEBAA Show panel on strategies for business aviation sustainability, agree SAF is a key element toward meeting the industry's goals in the shorter and long term.
Aviation International News
Celebrating 20 Years, ECFT To Get Global 6500 FFS
CAE (Stand 175) is adding a new Global 6500 full-flight simulator (FFS) at the Emirates-CAE Flight Training (ECFT) Al Garhoud center in May, the training specialist announced on the opening day of MEBAA 2022. The addition builds on the breadth of the center’s business aviation reach as CAE and Emirates celebrate the 20th anniversary of their ECFT partnership in Dubai.
Aviation International News
Auric Jets Markets 2003 Challenger 604 at MEBAA Show
New York City-based Auric Jets is hawking a 2003 Challenger 604 this week at the MEBAA 2022 static display. The aircraft, which has a cabin that can accommodate 10 passengers, has completed 12,890 hours and 7,270 landings in total and is FAA-registered. It is enrolled on GE OnPoint and is Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) Out-compliant.
Aviation International News
Vancouver Airspace Redesign Project Takes Flight
Nav Canada, in collaboration with the Vancouver Airport Authority, has launched a public consultation period on a proposed airspace modernization project surrounding Vancouver International Airport (CYVR). The consultations will be an opportunity for the public to obtain information about the proposed changes and to provide feedback on the proposal. Proposed...
Aviation International News
Alpha Star Selects UAS as Preferred Partner
Saudi government and VIP private charter operator Alpha Star has selected global trip support solutions provider UAS International Trip Support (UAS; Stand 125) as a preferred partner. “Under the strategy partnership, UAS will ensure Alpha Star receives priority international trip planning, handling, and pricing at all global destinations and take...
Aviation International News
Ecommpay Brings Payment Management Platform to Middle East
Ecommpay (Stand 376) is expanding its reach into the Middle East market with its all-in-one payment offering for business aviation. Providing an overview of the management platform at its MEBAA 2022 exhibit, Ecommpay has developed a service for business aviation, medical aviation, and helicopter transport that combines, card, bank, and crypto payments, the company said, explaining its goal has been to provide an alternate payment capability that isn’t reliant on bank hours or the pace of wire transfer.
Aviation International News
SPA: Saudi Arabia Suffering from Dearth of Charter Aircraft
“There's a shortage of charter aircraft in the [Saudi Arabian] market,” said Fahad Al Jarboa, CEO of Saudia Private Aviation (SPA), who was the second-day MEBAA Show keynote speaker. He described SPA's ambitions for growth, including plans to wet lease up to six business aircraft in the coming months to meet the burgeoning demand for domestic and international charter in Saudi Arabia. However, he told AIN, “Actually, the market is dry. It is very dry. We have 94 percent of charter orders going unsatisfied.”
Aviation International News
Erickson Delivers Eighth Air Crane to South Korea
Erickson has delivered its eighth S-64 Air Crane helicopter to the Korea Forest Service (KFS) since 2001. KFS was the first foreign government entity to purchase an S-64. The latest aircraft was delivered on December 3rd after beginning production at Erickson’s Oregon facilities in 2020. The helicopter will be...
Aviation International News
Brunei Expands Airlift Capability With Airbus C295s
Brunei’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has announced orders for Airbus to supply new C295MW transport aircraft. The contract was signed this week by Mindef’s permanent secretary for policy, finance and administration, Colonel (Retired) Norsuriati binti Haji Sharbini, and was witnessed by the country's deputy defense minister and chief of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF).
Aviation International News
New Lender Joins Business Jet Leasing Finance Arena
Hyperion Aviation—an aviation services provider with experience in widebody commercial fleet financing—has launched Hyperion Aero Capital, an aircraft funding platform to focus on the underserved leased business jet and long-term cargo leasing markets. "The lease financing market is well established for commercial aviation and represents some of the...
Aviation International News
First Poseidon Patroller Handed Over to New Zealand
New Zealand has taken delivery of its first Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. The jet was handed over in a ceremony at Boeing’s Museum of Flight in Seattle on December 7. “As a maritime nation, delivery of the P-8A will ensure New Zealand maintains a patrol and response...
