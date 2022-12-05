Read full article on original website
Carol Arlene (Knappenberger) Moran
Carol Arlene (Knappenberger) Moran, 97 of Bucyrus passed away on Thursday December 8, 2022 at Carlisle Place in Bucyrus. Carol was born May 21, 1925 in Liberty Twp., Crawford County to the late B. Walter and Alma A. (Cover) Knappenberger. She was married June 24, 1967 to Robert H. Moran who preceded her in death on March 10, 1998. She was also preceded in death by brother Donald Knappenberger.
Georgia Mae Scheidler
Georgia Mae Scheidler, 85, of Galion passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Signature HealthCARE in Galion. Born in Martel, Ohio in 1937, she was the daughter of Harold and Helen (Zack) Shadley. Georgia married Merle Junior Scheidler in 1955 and he preceded her in death in 1999. She was...
Ruth Ellen Britt
Ruth Ellen Britt, 78, of Galion passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Altercare of Bucyrus. She was born December 19, 1943 in Galion and was the daughter of Melvin and Mary (Hullinger) Crane. Ruth is survived by her husband of 61 years, Michael Britt whom she married on May 6, 1961.
Charles “Chuck” Caldwell
Charles “Chuck” Caldwell, 76, of Galion passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Avita Galion Hospital. He was born November 15, 1946 in Galion and was the son of Charles H. and Roma (Baker) Caldwell. Chuck is survived by his wife of 49 years, Angela (Ray) Caldwell whom he married on October 6, 1973.
Mary L. Kafer
Mary L. Kafer, 81 of Bucyrus passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at ProMedica of Bucyrus following a brief illness surrounded by her family. Mary was born June 25, 1941 in Marion to the late Louis Benedict and Elberta (Messenger) Seybert. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather Laverne Seybert; brother Louis Benedict; and sister Irene Pollock.
Bucyrus keglers sweep Seneca East, split with Mansfield
WILLARD — Bucyrus girls’ bowling remained undefeated in the Northern Ohio Bowling League with a 1529-1383 win over Seneca East on Wednesday. Ellie Spitler led the Lady Redmen (4-0) with a 301 series, including a 188 game. Rylee Powers added a 279 series. Kristen Webster topped the Lady Tigers with a 249.
Hot start propels Wynford past Bucyrus
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Shooting accuracy has been an issue for the Bucyrus Lady Red in recent games. Tuesday at Colonel Crawford, Bucyrus was 10 of 43 from the field. Friday was nearly a carbon copy as the Redmen hit just 10 of 42. Wynford took full advantage with its...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Reser must have forgotten!
There was a point in time where the citizens of Bucyrus had respect for Mayor Reser. He must have forgotten how the citizens prayed for him, sent cards to him and cheered him on when he was battling his cancer. He must have forgotten how happy the people were to...
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 9
Bucyrus (3-3, 0-3 N10): Shots 10-42; 3-pt. shots 2-17 (Brook Dennison, Addison Kemery); Free throws 9-18; Rebounds 31 (Maddie Kimmel 6); Turnovers 12. Scoring: Addison Ricker 3 0 6, Maddie Kimmel 4 3 11, Kendra Blizzard 0 1 1, Brook Dennison 1 3 6, Ady Rister 0 1 1, Addison Kemery 2 0 5, Marissa Middleton 0 1 1.
The Community Foundation for Crawford County releases #Giving2sday results
CRAWFORD COUNTY: #Giving2sday again helped light up the community when it was celebrated by The Community Foundation for Crawford County on November 29th. With 53 of the Foundation’s funds participating, over $204,000 was added to the Foundation’s coffers. “We were very pleased with the outcome,” exclaimed Jennifer Stirm,...
Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud
BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
Local manufacturing partner inspires future engineers
Whirlpool Marion’s Director of Engineering Ethan Ott was inspired as a high school student in Clyde, Ohio by a visit made by a college engineering professor to pursue a career in engineering. Today, Ott is paying it forward, sharing his educational and career journey, insights, and real-world manufacturing experience in the classroom with an eager group of engineering students at The Ohio State University at Marion.
2023 will be a difficult year for the city
BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting in council chambers on Thursday. Chairman Dan Wirebaugh opened the meeting by discussing a letter that council and the Telegraph Forum received from the Mayor outlining his suggestions to address the city’s financial crisis. (No letter was submitted to Crawford County Now outlining Reser’s suggestions.)
Driver does not survive head-on collision on U.S. 23
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man died after a head-on collision Tuesday morning on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred near mile post 0, close to the Franklin County and Delaware County border. At around 8:30 a.m. Ryan Salvator, 32 of Powell, was heading northbound […]
Two men escape correctional facility in Ohio
Deputies are searching for two escaped inmates from the Lorain/Medina Community Based Correctional Facility in Elyria.
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
Two dead horses in Morrow County likely ‘targeted’ in killing, deputies say
NORTH BLOOMFIELD TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person or people responsible for what deputies believe is an intentional, targeted killing of two horses. Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township on Dec. 1 on a report of two dead horses, […]
Narcotic search warrant executed in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS- On December 8, 2022, Deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit executed a narcotic search warrant at 5560 S.R 19 Bucyrus, Ohio. The search warrant came at the conclusion of a multi month-long investigation into illegal narcotics being used and sold from the property.
New details released from three-vehicle accident on 33 Tuesday morning
New details have been released regarding the three-vehicle injury accident that shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Robert Irwin, 27, of Jackson Center, was westbound on 33 when he traveled left of center and struck Eve Mitro, 30, of Sidney, on the driver’s side.
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
