Marshfield Double Homicide Suspect To Face Trial In Massachusetts: Report

The man allegedly behind a double homicide of an elderly couple on the South Shore will face trial in Massachusetts after he was arrested in Florida last week, reports said.

Christopher Keeley waived extradition after appearing in a Florida courtroom on Monday, Dec. 5 and will return to Massachusetts to face charges, NBC10 Boston reports.

The 27-year-old, wanted in connection with the murders of Carl and Vicki Mattson at their Marshfield home, was arrested in Miami Beach, FL. on Friday, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The married couple, both 70, was found stabbed to death at 75 Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield around 9:19 p.m. on Tuesday, as previously reported by Daily Voice. In addition, the couple's dog was also found dead inside the home, Cruz said.

Authorities later issued a "Be On The Lookout (BOLO)" Keeley, who was said to be acquainted with the Mattsons. Authorities said the incident as not a random act of violence.

