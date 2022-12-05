Read full article on original website
Bank of America: 2022 Banking Review
Bank of America is one of the largest banks in the US. It offers a wide variety of financial products -- including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, loans and investing services -- as well as thousands of retail locations and ATMs across the country. Bank of America also features a strong online experience with a robust website and a fully featured mobile app. That noted, its basic bank accounts offer dispiritingly low annual percentage yields compared to many other institutions.
Best 1-Year Credit Union CD Rates (Share Certificates)
Like banks, credit unions offer a special type of savings account where account holders can deposit a lump sum of money for a specified length of time, untouched, as it accrues interest. And, like banks, credit unions offer higher, competitive annual percentage yields, or APYs, to account holders as an incentive for not withdrawing the funds until the maturity date of the account, be it from a few months to five years.
Social Security Payments for December: When To Expect Your Check
The Social Security Administration started disbursing December payments this week. We'll explain below how the timing of Social Security payments work. This month, you should also keep an eye out for a letter in the mail about your Social Security cost-of-living benefit increase for 2023. The letter will have details about your individual benefit rate increase for next year -- or you can check your benefits online using your My Social Security account. In January, you'll get your first increased benefit amount.
SSI Beneficiaries: Your COLA Increase Check Gets Deposited This Month. Here's When
If you receive Supplemental Security Income, listen up. You're getting your first check with a cost-of-living adjustment increase of 8.7% later this month. This payment is in addition to the check you already received at the beginning of this month. We'll explain below why you're getting two checks this month. (All others who receive Social Security benefits will get their first updated checks in January 2023.)
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
ATM Withdrawal Limits: What You Need to Know
Banks and credit unions impose ATM withdrawal limits to maintain cash reserves and provide customer security. These limits usually reset on a daily basis, but your ATM withdrawals may be subject to limitations that apply per transaction. ATM withdrawal limits vary depending on the bank, so before you withdraw a handful of cash, know whether a limit applies.
What's the Difference Between a Bank and a Credit Union?
Both banks and credit unions offer a variety of financial products and services. They are equally safe for your cash thanks to the Federal Deposits Insurance Corporation and the National Credit Union Administration, but differences crop up when it comes to fees, minimum balance requirements and interest rates. What is...
What Is a Second-Chance Checking Account?
Just like creditors maintain and check your credit score and credit history, banks examine your banking profile when you apply for an account. If you are denied a checking account due to issues with your banking profile, you can still access banking services with a second-chance checking account. These accounts give people an opportunity to repair less-than-stellar banking histories, and some banks eventually upgrade you to a more traditional account once you find your groove.
The Best Way to Convert Your Loose Coins Into Cash
Turning coins in for cash means a little extra pocket money for most of us. But if you've got enough change lying around, it could make a dent in your rent or even help pay for a trip. Jeff Stotsky and his husband, Jon Schweizer, regularly drop their loose change...
T-Mobile's $350M Cybersecurity Settlement: There Are Just Weeks Left to Claim Money
T-Mobile customers could be eligible to claim part of a mammoth $350 million class action settlement stemming from a 2021 cyberattack on the mobile carrier. Plaintiffs claim T-Mobile is liable for the breach, which exposed millions of people's addresses, PINs and other personal information. T-Mobile agreed to a settlement in...
