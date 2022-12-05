ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Wyoming Ranked Among Most Affordable States To Live

According to Forbs Magazine Wyoming, some Wyoming towns beat out some of the richest towns in America. They don't just mean Jackson Hole. Another way to think of it is, Wyoming living is affordable, compared to many other states. Richest City: Ranchettes. Median Household Income: $99,403. Mean Household Income: $120,346.
WYOMING STATE
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats

Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
WYOMING STATE
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
HAWAII STATE
Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory

There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
WYOMING STATE
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video

The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
WYOMING STATE
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
CASPER, WY
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?

There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
WYOMING STATE
Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads

We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
WYOMING STATE
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
CASPER, WY
Community Policy