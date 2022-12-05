Read full article on original website
Court Denies State’s Motion to Dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s School Finance Lawsuit
WEA President Grady Hutcherson announcing the WEA’s school finance lawsuit in front of the Capitol building in Cheyenne (Above). Courtesy WEA. The 1st Judicial District Court of Laramie County has denied the State’s motion to dismiss the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA’s) school finance lawsuit. The Court...
Democratic Sen. Warnock Wins Georgia Runoff Against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term. That means the party...
Governor Gordon Proclaims December 10 ‘Wyoming Day,’ in Honor of Women’s Suffrage
It happened in 1869. That year, Territorial Governor John A. Campbell signed the Women's Suffrage Act bill into law. It would be 50 more years until the 19th amendment, the right of women to vote, would be ratified. In 1935, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill that recognized December 10...
A Wyoming Christmas Story: Kid Asks Santa For AR-15 With Red Dot Site & Quad Rail
Maybe if you're some kid who lives in town and only shoots in your backyard. But most Wyoming kids have an open space to play in and plenty of games to shoot at. Even then, in some major cities and towns, they don't want kids playing with any kind of gun. Even toy guns.
Ide Sworn In As A Member Of The 66th Wyoming Legislature
Bob Ide of Casper was sworn in as a member of the 66th Wyoming Legislature on. Tuesday in the Senate Chamber of the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, according to a release from the Wyoming Legislative Service Office. Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Kari Jo Gray administered the oath of office...
Wyoming Ranked Among Most Affordable States To Live
According to Forbs Magazine Wyoming, some Wyoming towns beat out some of the richest towns in America. They don't just mean Jackson Hole. Another way to think of it is, Wyoming living is affordable, compared to many other states. Richest City: Ranchettes. Median Household Income: $99,403. Mean Household Income: $120,346.
Supreme Court Weighs ‘Most Important Case’ on Democracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in...
Gov. Gordon: Targeted Attacks on LGBTQ People and Anti-Semitism is Deeply Concerning and UnAmerican
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon recently took to social media to express his opinions on the recent targeted attacks on LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as the growing anti-Semitism that has been espoused by celebrities and others. Governor Gordon wrote on his Facebook page that "Targeted attacks on LGBTQ people and the...
Rocky Mountain Power Monitors Potential Terror Threats
Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electric power to much of Wyoming, has been closely watching the recent apparent criminal attack on electric power substations in North Carolina, according to a statement the company issued Monday. The Salt Lake City-based Rocky Mountain Power, a subsidiary of the Portland, Oregon-based Pacific Corp.,...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — A handful of centenarian survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor are expected to gather at the scene in Hawaii to commemorate those who perished 81 years ago in the Japanese bombing. That’s fewer than in recent years, when a dozen or more came from across the country to pay their respects at the annual remembrance ceremony. Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still living. But its data show the number of World War II veterans is rapidly declining.
Oil Groups File Lawsuit Against Federal Government Over Lease Sales in Wyoming
On Monday, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming (PAW) and Western Energy Alliance (WEA) announced in a press release that they had filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior for not holding an oil and gas lease sale in the third quarter of 2022. In the suit, the groups...
Why Isn’t The Jackalope An Official Wyoming Creature?
Each state has its official state bird, fish, other animals of various kinds, flower, and so on. Can you name the official Wyoming list of wildlife and vegetation?. The below items were voted to be the official - whatever - of Wyoming because the Wyoming house and senate had time to waste.
Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory
There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
Gordon Orders Flags at Half Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
According to a press release from Governor Mark Gordon, he ordered both the U.S. and Wyoming flags to be flown at half-staff statewide on Dec. 7 in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The flag will be flown at half-staff starting at midnight on Dec. 6 and remain at...
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?
It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
What Has Park Rangers In Wyoming SCARED?
There are plenty of stories of stupid tourists doing stupid things resulting in injury, and in the worst cases, death. But then there are just strange things that happen in Wyoming parks, Yellowstone among them. Park rangers don't like to talk about these events. Some of the stories you'll hear...
Here’s A Refresher On How To Merge Onto Wyoming Roads
We are into holiday traveling season and thought it was a good idea to refresh your merging skills while driving. Whether it's merging onto a highway or merging into traffic on a street, knowing the proper way to merge is important. I've seen to many close calls lately and thought we should cover the basics of merging. Using the proper procedures will help ensure your experience.
See A Truck Driver’s Interesting Rant On Trucks In Wyoming
We all know how important truck drivers are to our way of living. Without truckers, getting your packages from Amazon or your groceries from the grocery store would be extremely difficult. They're on the road 24/7, they drive in tough weather situations and bad road conditions and have to get...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
