Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony

In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
CNET

Microsoft May Create All-in-One 'Super App' to Compete With Apple, Google

Microsoft has considered creating a "super app" that would offer services like search, shopping, messaging and news, according to a report. In addition to boosting the tech giant's ad business, Microsoft executives hope such an app could help bolster its Bing search engine and drive more people to Microsoft tools like Teams, according to a report by The Information, which cited individuals with direct knowledge of the discussions.
AFP

US sues to block Microsoft's blockbuster buyout of gaming giant Activision

The US Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block Microsoft's $69 billion buyout of gaming giant Activision Blizzard, maker of the blockbuster "Call of Duty" title, over concerns that it would stifle competition. The move by Washington follows an intervention by the European Union, which opened an in-depth probe into the transaction over its concerns that the deal would see Activision Blizzard's popular games become exclusive to Microsoft, the maker of the Xbox console.
WASHINGTON STATE
geekwire.com

Analysis: If the FTC blocks Microsoft’s $69B acquisition, the real loser is Activision Blizzard

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday that it intends to sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of giant game developer Activision Blizzard. If the FTC is able to stop Microsoft’s acquisition, it’ll call off what would’ve been one of the most seismic moves in the short history of the American video game industry. Microsoft will lose out on billions in additional revenue over the course of the next decades, while Sony will retain its position as the top console manufacturer and No. 2 video game company overall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Activision Stock Slides As FTC Moves to Block $69 Billion Microsoft Takeover

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) - Get Free Report shares moved lower Thursday after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said it would challenge the 'Call of Duty' maker's planned $69 billion takeover by tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report. The FTC said the deal, unveiled earlier this year, would "harm...
CNET

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
CNET

Disney Plus Just Hiked Its Price and Launched Ads: Everything to Know

Disney Plus has been the breakaway success among a wave of new streaming services in the last two-plus years, thanks in part to its large library of shows, movies and exclusive originals. The service already raised its price once since launch, and Thursday brought another hike, with a twist: The service also introduced a second subscription tier with advertising.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation is afraid Xbox wants to make them 'more like Nintendo'

The deliberations over Microsoft's acquisition of Activision have given us some gems, like The Elder Scrolls VI is going to be a mid-sized game, Battlefield will never be as successful as Call of Duty, and even the estimated release window for Grand Theft Auto VI. Now, Sony's latest swipe at...

