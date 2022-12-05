Read full article on original website
Related
Noor, Nickolas, and Netflix: The TikTok Drama Broken Down
Content warning: This article contain allegations of sexual assault. It appears that Netflix didn't know the can of worms they were about to open up when they cast makeup artist and content creator @noordabashh in a TikTok to promote their new show, Wednesday. Article continues below advertisement. In a now...
'Harry & Meghan' Offers an In-Depth Look at the Royal Couple — The Docuseries Was Not Cheap
Being members of the British Royal Family during an age of instant information and constant surveillance invites entire layers of scrutiny. For a high-profile couple like Prince Harry and former actress Meghan Markle, the nature of their relationship led them to all sorts of news coverage and even controversy within the royal institution. Their lives have made headlines for several years for all sorts of reasons, but a new Netflix docuseries seeks to illustrate their side of the story.
Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce
Hear ye, hear ye — Volume 1 of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is now out on Netflix. The first three episodes take an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into the start of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, straight from the sources themselves. (How cute was it that Harry was initially drawn to a photo of Meghan with a Snapchat filter?)
Former 'Jackass' Star Bam Margera Is Back in the Hospital — How Is He Doing?
Bam Margera has had a tough life, and we're not just talking about the beating his body took while he was on Jackass. He has publicly struggled with addiction for years, which ultimately cost him his job on Jackass Forever. After that, Bam sued longtime friend and collaborator Johnny Knoxville, director Spike Jonze, Paramount Pictures, MTV, and more for wrongful termination. That was settled in April 2022.
Harry and Meghan Share New Photos of Their Children in 'Harry & Meghan' Doc
After remaining out of the public eye and away from the British Royal Family for several years, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle have released a new Netflix docuseries called Harry & Meghan that provides an insider's look at their married life. Article continues below advertisement. One of the cutest...
Paul Greene aka the "King of Christmas" Talks Hardest Part of Filming Holiday Movies (EXCLUSIVE)
Yes, it's officially that time of year. The holiday season is here, which means people everywhere are sipping hot cocoa and binge-watching their all-time favorite Christmas movies. And while enjoying your holiday-themed rom-com by the fire, fans may recognize one familiar face on the TV screen — actor, Paul Greene.
Jax Is Dating the Love of Her Life and It's Beyond Adorable
Musician Jackie "Jax" Miskanic has to be one of the most hilarious and real celebrities on social media. The American Idol alum also sings a tune you’ll hear on the radio soon in all likelihood, and not be able to get out of your head. Yes, it’s “Victoria’s Secret” we speak of. Respect, but it’s an earworm to be sure!
Tsiakkos & Charcoal, London: ‘It’s just so damn lovely’ – restaurant review
Tsiakkos & Charcoal, 5a Marylands Road, London W9 2DU (020 7286 7896). Starters and sides £4.50-£9.50, mains £13.50-£18, desserts £5.50, wines from £20. It is a dark, damp night in London’s W9. Rear lights reflect off wet roads, a gash of red against the black, and occasionally the constant growl of traffic on the Harrow Road is cut through by the distant Doppler of a police siren. And yet there is something here on this mostly residential street that reminds me of my sun-kissed time Greek island hopping so many years ago. It is the heavy waft of charcoal smoke and the encouraging top note of rendering fat; it’s the aromas I recall from the tavernas that huddled close to each other along every island quay front. That’s the thing about Tsiakkos & Charcoal. You will smell it long before you find it and even when you find it you will doubt that you have.
Parents file lawsuit saying their kids are addicted to Fortnite
Concerned parents in Canada have filed a lawsuit saying their kids are addicted to the video game Fortnite.
Brendan Fraser Returns in 'The Whale' with A Heartbreaking Performance (SPOILERS)
Audiences who are familiar with the work of Darren Aronofsky are well accustomed to his thought-provoking, and often divisive, films. His latest film, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser has already garnered the title by many as being the most “controversial film of the year.”. Article continues below advertisement. The...
Will There Be a Season 18 of 'Sister Wives' — or Is the TLC Series Facing Cancelation?
TLC viewers were first introduced to Kody Brown and his wives (at the time), Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, when Sister Wives premiered in 2010. Since then, fans have watched as the polygamous family raised 18 kids and navigated the logistics of one man spreading his time across not one, but four wives. It's been a rollercoaster ride, for sure — especially in the time since Christine decided to divorce Kody. But viewers can't seem to get enough of the drama.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Holding Back in Their New Documentary
The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan have dropped on Netflix and they are equal parts heartbreaking, joyful, and rage-inducing. Harry and Meghan have invited the world into their private lives and allowed us to bear witness to the story of two people falling in love despite nearly insurmountable obstacles placed in their path. To no one's surprise, one such barrier was the British Royal Family.
When Does 'Bayonetta Origins' Take Place? The New Game Follows a Young Cereza
After the controversial and divisive nature behind the ending to Bayonetta 3, it would seem that Cereza's story is (thankfully) not over. But the next game in the Bayonetta series looks to be very different than her previous action-packed adventures. During the 2022 Game Awards ceremony, the team at PlatinumGames...
'It's a Wonderful Binge' Welcomes You to Break Out the Spiked Eggnog — Who Narrates the Film?
America's near future is a bit less... intoxicated. In Jeremy Garelick's 2020 comedy flick The Binge, America has banned all drugs and alcohol. However, on one night a year (for exactly 12 hours), it's a wasted free-for-all, as all drugs and alcohol are legal. If you're thinking this premise sounds a bit familiar, it's because The Binge is a parody of The Purge franchise, complete with alerting sirens.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Finale Airs This Sunday — How Long Until Season 3 Comes Out?
The hit anthology TV series The White Lotus, written by Mark White, was originally a one-off story. There wasn't meant to be a season two, but after it received such a reception the studio wanted more. In season two, only Tanya's character, played by Jeniffer Coolidge makes a return appearance. About people's lives interfering with their attempted relaxation in 'paradise,' the dark humor dramedy's second season was also a hit. With the finale releasing tomorrow, people want to know when there will be more. So, when's season 3 of The White Lotus?
A Benoit Blanc Skin Drops in 'Among Us' Soon
Anyone who got to see the limited theatrical release of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery may have noticed the brief tribute the new Rian Johnson film made to the hit multiplayer game Among Us. In the opening minutes of the film, Detective Benoit Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) is seen playing the popular game with some of his friends, as the COVID-19 lockdown has kept him from working on new cases. To fill his time, Benoit is trying to uncover who the imposter is in each match.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Is a Pan-American Adventure — Where Was It Filmed?
Get in everyone — Disney Plus is taking us on a journey to steal the Declaration of Independence! OK, well not exactly. But they are continuing the Nicholas Cage-helmed franchise National Treasure on the small screen, with the upcoming series National Treasure: Edge of History. The series follows Jess...
You'll Definitely Recognize the Villain in 'National Treasure: Edge of History'
Though our Nicholas Cage senses are tingling, we're sad to report that the meme-ified Oscar winner will not star as Benjamin Gates in Disney Plus's upcoming action-adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History. Despite the sad news, the series — which acts as a continuation of the National Treasure franchise...
Chief O'Neal's 'Chicago P.D.' Storyline Succumbs to a Shocking Fate
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 9. For those of us who haven’t been loyal Chicago P.D. fans from the beginning, it may come as a shock that every season’s Episode 9 is historically the most dramatic of any episode as the mid-season finale. Now, Chief Patrick O’Neal's (Michael Gaston) story comes to a close in the Season 10 mid-season finale as his son’s crimes are front and center.
Where Will 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Take Place? Fans Have Some Thoughts
There's no time like the end of Season 2 of The White Lotus for fans to try and predict what happens next in the series. And many have already come up with theories about The White Lotus Season 3's location and what they believe the next season will be about. Honestly, creator Mike White should probably take some notes, because some of the theories seem totally possible at this point.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
182K+
Followers
29K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 2