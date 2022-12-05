Read full article on original website
Dec. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Adrien Trujillo, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, 135 pounds with brown hair andbrown eyes. Trujillo has four warrants. He has two warrants for Failure to Comply, whichincludes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Assault. His […]
Man in custody following shots fired in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man was taken into custody for firing several rounds from a weapon following a fight with his girlfriend early Saturday morning on Dec. 10. Just before 2 a.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Daffodil Drive on reports of shots being fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers were […]
Escaped convicted felon arrested in Pueblo
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a five-time convicted felon and FBI Safe Streets Wanted Fugitive who escaped from Community Corrections in October 2022. Samuel Jaramillo, 34, was arrested for two active felony warrants from separate cases in 2022. Both were for Failure to Comply, one of which was a Possession of […]
A Colorado bondsman is in jail, one man is dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A wanted man is dead, a Colorado bondsman is behind bars, and his associate is recovering in a Colorado Springs hospital. Alamosa police are still investigating a shooting that happened Thursday in Alamosa. Police say bondsman Robert Thrash entered a home looking for Phil Lucero, who...
Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall, 2 suspects wanted
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pet store in the Citadel Mall was left in shock after employees discovered a little Yorkshire Terrier puppy was stolen on Sunday, Dec. 4. Business Manager at Pet City Citadel, Erica Bondurant, said it was a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall when a man and woman asked […]
Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case
Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 22-year-old suspect in last month’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, entered the popular LGBTQ nightclub clad in body armor and wielding an AR-15 rifle and “opened fire indiscriminately” on club patrons, investigators alleged in newly unsealed documents. Aldrich was formally charged Tuesday on more than 300 counts including […] The post Arrest affidavit unsealed in Club Q shooting case appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WATCH: Police looking for suspect near Harrison High School
Colorado AG pushes for block of $4 billion payout to Albertsons’ investors pending merger review. Colorado attorney general pushes for block of $4 billion payout to Albertsons’ investors pending merger review. Updated: 2 hours ago. WATCH: District attorney provides update on Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado...
Suspect arrested in South Nevada Avenue homicide
Trees for Troops taking place at Fort Carson on Friday evening. Over 60 people signed up to voice their opinions at the board of education meeting on Thursday evening.
WATCH: 2 accused of stealing a puppy in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The business manager at a Colorado Springs pet store is hoping for help from the public with identifying two people she says stole a puppy. The business manager of Pet City at the Citadel Mall shared surveillance video of the act that can be viewed at the top of this article. The alleged crime happened on Sunday at about 4:40 p.m. In the video you can see a man, appearing to hide the small Yorkshire Terrier under his jacket, hurry out of the store with a woman following closely behind.
Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In this town of 400 just east of Alamosa, people have a new sensitivity regarding the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. And for good reason. KRDO A man who appeared to be a stranger walking suspiciously through town Wednesday afternoon, ended up using two assault rifles The post Blanca authorities, residents reflect Thursday on close call with active shooter suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Christmas presents stolen by porch pirate in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs family is hoping someone recognizes the person who swiped Christmas presents off their front porch this week. The lazy and pathetic act was carried out on Dec. 6 in a neighborhood near Marksheffel Road and Barnes Road. The neighborhood is on the east side of the city.
UPDATE: Police search for suspect after gasoline theft
UPDATE: THURSDAY 12/08/2022 9:31 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department said it is investigating a “very large theft of gasoline” from a 7-Eleven near the area of Harrison High School. FOX21 Photojournalist Mike Duran is on the scene of the 7-Eleven located at 2880 South Circle Drive, near Janitell Road, and shared […]
Puppy stolen from Citadel Mall; public asked for help identifying suspects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pet City at the Citadel Mall had a Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from their store. The store says that on Sunday, December 4, during a busy day at Pet City in the Citadel Mall, a man and woman asked to see a Yorkshire Terrier. The...
WATCH: District attorney provides update on Club Q mass shooting suspect in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Colorado’s 4th Judicial District Attorney will provide an update to an investigation regarding the 2021 arrest of the suspect accused in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. WATCH entire press conference at the top of this article. More information...
Warnings about shooter raise questions
DENVER — A California woman who warned a judge last year about the danger posed by the suspect in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting said that the deaths could have been prevented if earlier charges against the suspect weren't dismissed. Jeanie Streltzoff — a relative of alleged shooter...
Kidnapping suspect arrested after closing down I-25
A 27-year-old man was taken into custody on multiple charges including kidnapping and eluding law enforcement during a crime spree that spanned two counties and closed Interstate 25.
FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI isn’t sharing a lot of details with the public about activity that was carried out in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several 11 News viewers reached out after they noticed the federal law enforcement agency in an area near London Lane...
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responds to Club Q suspect’s previous case of an alleged bomb threat
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Club Q shooting suspect had a previous incident involving law enforcement in the Colorado Springs area. KKTV 11 News obtained the arrest papers for Anderson Lee Aldrich tied to the June 18, 2021 alleged bomb threat. In the papers, Aldrich reportedly told his family that he wanted to be the next mass killer. Aldrich is suspected of killing five people at a Colorado Springs nightclub Nov. 19 and injuring more than 12 others.
Unsealed court document gives new details in Club Q shooting
An arrest affidavit unsealed Wednesday in the mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub showed images from the shooter's arrival and gave more detail about what happened after, including what the suspect reportedly told staff at the hospital.
Person injured in shooting on North Circle Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers were called to a shooting at around midnight Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to CSPD, on Wednesday, officers were called near the intersection of N. Circle Dr. and Palmer Park Boulevard. Officers found a victim with “at least one gunshot wound,” and they […]
