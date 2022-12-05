Read full article on original website
Jill Hansen
5d ago
Bring it Amber, it's on. Johnny's team has been waiting for this, oh and good luck paying your lawyers.
5
epicstream.com
Johnny Depp Reportedly Returning for Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff
It goes without saying that 2022 has been incredibly good to Johnny Depp and months after winning his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, we can already safely say that the Hollywood icon is gearing up for his epic return to acting and his redemption tour might be upon us.
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Of Course Johnny Depp And Will Smith Battled It Out For Most Googled Actor Of 2022, But There Were Some Surprises Lower On The List
Google released its most searched actors of 2022, with Johnny Depp and Will Smith coming out on top, but there were some surprises in store for the rest of the list.
Comments / 2