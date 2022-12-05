ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Jill Hansen
5d ago

Bring it Amber, it's on. Johnny's team has been waiting for this, oh and good luck paying your lawyers.

Reply
5
Related
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Reportedly Returning for Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff

It goes without saying that 2022 has been incredibly good to Johnny Depp and months after winning his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, we can already safely say that the Hollywood icon is gearing up for his epic return to acting and his redemption tour might be upon us.
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley: Why They Received 12 & 7 Year Prison Sentences for Tax Fraud, Attorney Explains (Exclusive Interview)

Todd Chrisley, 53, is getting prepared to serve 12 years in federal prison after being convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, while his Chrisley Know Best reality star wife, Julie, 49, has been sentenced to serve only 7 years behind bars. After being delivered their sentences in a federal court in Georgia on Nov. 13, lawyers for the proud parents of Lindsie Chrisley, 33, Kyle,, 31, Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, have stated that they intend to appeal.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy