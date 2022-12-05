Read full article on original website
Related
Children’s & Family Emmys 2022 Winners List: ‘Maya And The Three,‘ ’The Baby-Sitters Club,‘ ’Heartstopper’ & More Take Trophies On Night 1
The inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys got underway at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles for Night 1 of the gala. JoJo Siwa hosted the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy with Jack McBrayer taking over presenting duties tomorrow night with the rest of the categories. On Night 1, it was Maya and the Three, Sneakerella and The Quest that took the most accolades with three trophies each. Some of the first night’s highlights included a special performance by XOMG POP!, the all-girl group created by Jess and Siwa. There was also an appearance from Martin P. Robinson, the legendary puppeteer...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Makes Best Game of 2022 Lowest Price Ever
The best game of 2022 according to Metacritic is the lowest price it has ever been on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED via the Nintendo eShop, the digital storefront of the Nintendo machine. While many may assume Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarok are the highest-rated games of the year, they aren't. Elden Ring boasts a 96 on Metacritic, the same score as Portal Companion Collection, but the latter is listed as the highest-rated game of this year for presumably being closer to 97 than Elden Ring. That's right, the Nintendo Switch version of Portal Companion Collection is the highest-rated game of the year according to Metacritic, and it's currently on sale.
ComicBook
Elden Ring No Longer 2022's Best-Selling Game
Elden Ring has enjoyed a No. 1 spot on the list of best-selling games in the United States all year, but as of this week, the open-world FromSoftware game has officially lost that title. According to The NPD Group's breakdown of sales in the U.S. games industry tallied as of November 2022, Elden Ring has its top spot to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, a game which climbed to the top of the sales charts throughout the course of what amounted to about one month.
ComicBook
New Transformers Game Revealed
During The Game Awards, a brief teaser was revealed for Transformers: Reactivate. Just announced at the show, the new game is a 1-4 player online title set to come to PC and consoles. The teaser is quite brief, but it gives a glimpse at what players can expect from the actual gameplay. It appears that players will be controlling Transformers from a first-person perspective, and it looks like there will be a lot of Decepticon enemies to dispatch! The game is being developed by Splash Damage in collaboration with Hasbro, and players can sign up for updates at the game's official website.
ComicBook
Disney+ Basic Subscribers Consider Cancelling as New Tier Unavailable on Roku
This week saw The Walt Disney Company roll out Disney+ Basic, a new tier for their streaming services that is a few dollars cheaper but comes with ads within most of its content. The allure of a cheaper subscription is one that has enticed some viewers to change their plans but some are finding out the hard way that their new Disney+ subscriptions can't even be watched the way that they want to. TechCrunch was quick to notice that this new ad-based tier is "not currently available on Roku devices," meaning anyone with this subscription and a Roku is without a way to watch.
ComicBook
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
ComicBook
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
ComicBook
Adult Swim Teases Stacked 2023 Schedule
When it comes to animated television, few networks can compete with Cartoon Network. The brand first came into existence to give audiences a place where animation reigned supreme. Between its prime-time series and its late-night comedies, there is plenty on the channel to love. And now, a new article has gone live hyping the additions gunning for Adult Swim.
ComicBook
Disney+ Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan Now Available in the U.S.
At long last, the Disney+ ad-supported plans are now available for subscribers in the U.S. When Disney+ launched in November 2019, it was one of the cheapest streaming services available with its starting price at $6.99. Competition in the streaming wars is fierce, as Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, and Peacock have increased content across the board. However, the tide appears to be turning, as HBO Max, Netflix, and Disney+ have pivoted to offering plans with ads, along with increasing prices to rise revenue. Disney+ unveiled its new pricing structure for ads/no ads that also includes Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
ComicBook
First Hades II Details Revealed
Supergiant Games has provided some new details about its upcoming Hades II game. After a surprise reveal at The Game Awards earlier this week, Supergiant Games provided some additional information about Hades II and how it will tie into the original smash hit Hades. The new game will star Melinoë, who is described by Supergiant Games as the "Princess of the Underworld." While the first Hades game saw Zagreus trying to escape the Underworld, the new game will send Melinoë into the Underworld to fight Chronos, the father of Hades, Zeus, and Poseidon. The game will also focus heavily on the birth of witchcraft, with Hecate taking a central role in the series.
ComicBook
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Trailer Sets Paramount Record
Last week saw the official trailer debut for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the new movie in the hit feature film series but one which makes a major new point for the fan-favorite franchise. As the title implies, this film is the first to tap into the characters from the classic Beast Wars animated series, and the enthusiasm was enough to make it one of the most watched trailers ever online. According to The Wrap, using data from Paramount Pictures, the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts trailer had over 494 million global, cross-platform views, reportedly pushing it higher than Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (a reported 182 million views) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (a reported 77 million views).
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Shares New Take on Beast Gohan
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero made its way to theaters this year, and the movie has put Gohan on the map. Following his big win against Cell years ago, the Saiyan has kept to himself, and he's spent the last few years with his family. Of course, the anime's latest movie put that all in jeopardy as Gohan's daughter was pushed into a Red Ribbon Army scheme. Gohan was able to win his daughter back with help from a new transformation, and we have just been given a new look at his Beast form!
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Hit With Wave of Negative User Reviews
God of War Ragnarok has been hit with a wave of negative user reviews following its very successful launch. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022's most anticipated games. Its predecessor won Game of the Year in 2018, beating out hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man. God of War Ragnarok earned its hype after the previous game was hailed by fans and critics alike. Sony also announced the sequel ahead of the PS5's release, giving owners of the new console something to look forward to. After months of prolonged silence, the marketing campaign for the game properly kicked off over the summer, but was still restrained to maintain the game's secrets. Upon release, God of War Ragnarok was praised and became the fastest-selling PlayStation game in history.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Have a New Free N64 Surprise
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have a new and free N64 surprise waiting for them, or at least Expansion Pack subscribers do. As you may know, only subscribers to the premium tier of Nintendo Switch Online receive access to the subscription service's library of N64 games. Likewise, only Expansion Pack subscribers receive free player icons every week. And it's the latter that subscribers have received today, and to the surprise of many, the icons are N64-themed.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Excited Over Confirmed Feature
Hogwarts Legacy has confirmed a small, but important feature that has many players excited. In many third-person action games a simple feature is often excluded due to the animation work it requires and how it can clash with world and level design. And that feature is jumping. Thankfully, Hogwarts Legacy hasn't excluded the feature. Whether jumping will play into the gameplay, we don't know, but players can do it.
ComicBook
A Christmas Story Homeowner Explains Altercation with Movie's Actor Amid Sale
Last week, it was reported that Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the original A Christmas Story as well as the new sequel A Christmas Story Christmas, got into an altercation with Brian Jones, the man who currently owns the iconic Cleveland house from the film. According to a video shared by TMZ, Anaya was taking photos with fans on the front steps of the house when Jones started screaming at the actor to leave the house and never come back. Anaya's business partner, Emmanuel Soba, claimed he was unsure why Jones reacted as he did as Anaya and the homeowner were in talks for the actor to buy the house. Today, Variety released an interview with Jones who spoke about the sale and addressed the recent altercation, saying he didn't like that Anaya was asking for donations to go towards the purchase.
Comments / 0