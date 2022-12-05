ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend!

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
IOWA STATE
Walk On Over To Geneseo Christmas Walk This Weekend

The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: A Victorian Walk Throwback. The Victorian Walk returns for one year only as the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: Victorian Walk Throwback. This year’s logo features the classic Victorian family walking towards the Central Schoolhouse to celebrate Christmas in Geneseo!. Attending the Victorian...
GENESEO, IL
Davenport Public Library Welcomes Author Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr.

On Wednesday, December 7th at 5:30pm at | Eastern, Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr., a local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran will present “Hard Work: The Mind of an Author”. Dr. Burl will speak on the topics of being a writer and author, the differences between the two, and determining if hard work is a factor for success for either one. The presenter will provide take-aways for the participants during this interactive session. Meet and greet from 5:30-6p, event from 6-7p with question session to follow from 7-7:30p.
DAVENPORT, IA
Visit Quad Cities Annual Destination QC! Event Highlights Tourism Impact

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), held its Annual Destination QC! Event on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It brought together members of our regional community to amplify tourism’s significance, the industry’s state, and the future of Quad Cities’ tourism. Link to FY22 Annual Destination Impact Report.
IOWA STATE
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Congratulates New House Leadership

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement congratulating the new House Democrat Leadership for the 118th Congress. “Today represents a shift in America’s historic winds as House Democrats have elected a new top three to guide our caucus and our country. I want to congratulate my friends and colleagues, Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, as they usher in the next era of political leadership.
ILLINOIS STATE
Killer Queen Tribute Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre

Killer Queen, a tribute to the classic band, will come to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM. Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight . The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got it’s own kind of magic going on there.”
DAVENPORT, IA
Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions

The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
BETTENDORF, IA
“All Is Calm” Now Playing at Moline’s Black Box Theatre

The Black Box Theatre is presenting a truly unique theatrical experience with “All Is Calm!”. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.
MOLINE, IL
If Ballet Quad Cities Really Wants To Make ‘The Nutcracker’ Nuts, Here Are My Suggestions

It’s been a holiday tradition since dinosaurs roamed the earth, which made it really difficult because with their small arms, T-Rex were completely worthless to catch leaping Stegasaurus in those flashy dance routines. Countless generations have grown up attending performances, millions of girls have pirouetted through its choreography and cajillions of people have walked away from its pomp and grandeur with one thought burning in their mind…
DAVENPORT, IA
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
MILAN, IL
