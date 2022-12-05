Read full article on original website
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
Find Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend!
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
Walk On Over To Geneseo Christmas Walk This Weekend
The 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: A Victorian Walk Throwback. The Victorian Walk returns for one year only as the 2022 Geneseo Christmas Walk presents: Victorian Walk Throwback. This year’s logo features the classic Victorian family walking towards the Central Schoolhouse to celebrate Christmas in Geneseo!. Attending the Victorian...
Christmas Concerts Continue At Rock Island Schools
Holiday concerts are taking place at Rock Island schools over the coming week!. Dec. 12th—RIHS Winter Band Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 13th—RIHS Winter Choir Concert @ 7:00 PM @ RIHS Auditorium. Dec. 14th—Earl Hanson @ 9:00 AM (K-2nd grades) and @ 10:00 AM (3rd-6th...
Davenport Public Library Welcomes Author Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr.
On Wednesday, December 7th at 5:30pm at | Eastern, Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr., a local author, entrepreneur, and retired combat veteran will present “Hard Work: The Mind of an Author”. Dr. Burl will speak on the topics of being a writer and author, the differences between the two, and determining if hard work is a factor for success for either one. The presenter will provide take-aways for the participants during this interactive session. Meet and greet from 5:30-6p, event from 6-7p with question session to follow from 7-7:30p.
Visit Quad Cities Annual Destination QC! Event Highlights Tourism Impact
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), held its Annual Destination QC! Event on Thursday, November 17, 2022. It brought together members of our regional community to amplify tourism’s significance, the industry’s state, and the future of Quad Cities’ tourism. Link to FY22 Annual Destination Impact Report.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Congratulates New House Leadership
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) released the following statement congratulating the new House Democrat Leadership for the 118th Congress. “Today represents a shift in America’s historic winds as House Democrats have elected a new top three to guide our caucus and our country. I want to congratulate my friends and colleagues, Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, as they usher in the next era of political leadership.
Mac’s Tavern Food Is Everything You’d Want And More, Says Doc Kaalberg
Last night was inspirational. I’ve never been more impressed with a Bartender/Server/Jack of all trades. A late meeting ended our night at Macstavern Davenport in downtown Davenport. I’ve heard rumors of them having some of the best wings in the Quad Cities, so I may or may not have...
Killer Queen Tribute Coming To Iowa’s Adler Theatre
Killer Queen, a tribute to the classic band, will come to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Saturday, October 14 at 8:00 PM. Lead singer Patrick Myers said “It’s been an amazing journey. That first show changed my life. We thought our band would last maybe a summer at the most but it’s a very addictive thing performing these songs. The concerts grew and grew and we’ve ended up playing and selling out the same arenas that Queen played at their peak. It’s been quite a surreal ride. Becoming regular performers at Red Rocks Arena in America is another highlight . The Beatles, U2, Springsteen, Dylan all played on that stage. It’s really got it’s own kind of magic going on there.”
Illinois Rental assistance available through SAL Community Services
Moline, Illinois—Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus...
Bettendorf Public Library is offering an in depth look at Christmas traditions
The Christmas season is filled with a rich history of traditions. Throughout December, the Bettendorf Public Library is hosting a virtual edition of their monthly Community Connections series titled, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas: American Christmas Traditions with Martina Mathisen” The limited-time viewing opportunity will be available starting on December 1st and running through the 31st on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/7422519.
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Statement on Bipartisan Vote to Avoid Catastrophic Transportation Disruption
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) issued the following statement on her vote for a bipartisan measure to avert a catastrophic disruption in the transportation of food, fuel or other critical goods. “Today, I joined my colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan agreement preventing a catastrophic disruption...
“All Is Calm” Now Playing at Moline’s Black Box Theatre
The Black Box Theatre is presenting a truly unique theatrical experience with “All Is Calm!”. Out of the violence a silence, then a song. A German soldier steps into No Man’s Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.
Fundraising Efforts Complete for New Galesburg Public Library
After 15 years of dedicated work, community support, and generous donations, the Galesburg Public Library now has the funding needed to complete its new project. The groundbreaking for the new library occurred last April and construction is scheduled to be complete in early 2024. The Galesburg Public Library received a...
Find Fun Events And Things To Do In Illinois And Iowa With The FUN10
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
If Ballet Quad Cities Really Wants To Make ‘The Nutcracker’ Nuts, Here Are My Suggestions
It’s been a holiday tradition since dinosaurs roamed the earth, which made it really difficult because with their small arms, T-Rex were completely worthless to catch leaping Stegasaurus in those flashy dance routines. Countless generations have grown up attending performances, millions of girls have pirouetted through its choreography and cajillions of people have walked away from its pomp and grandeur with one thought burning in their mind…
Rejuvenate Housing Completes Second House In “Mid-Town” Davenport
Rejuvenate Housing, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is to “rejuvenate neighborhoods and create home ownership opportunities that promote the health and welfare of a community” has completed their second rehabbed home at 514 West 17 th Street, Davenport. This house. was donated to the organization by St. Ambrose...
Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour Coming To Moline! Tickets On Sale TODAY!
Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour is coming to Moline’s Vibrant Arena at The Mark at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28. Tickets go on sale TODAY at 2 p.m. at The Mark box office and all Ticketmaster outlets. Ticket prices are subject to change without prior...
Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
