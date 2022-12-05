Read full article on original website
WAPT
Jackson residents seek answers from administrator over city's water system
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson held a town hall meeting to give residents an opportunity to ask questions and hear from the city's new third-party administrator. Residents were given the chance to ask questions during Wednesday night's meeting at Forest Hill High School. They wanted to know what the timeline looks like to fix the water plants and whether they can expect to pay more for their water bill — something Henefin is hoping to avoid.
WLBT
Program manager wants to replace 100 miles of Jackson water pipeline in next five years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 10 miles of Jackson’s aging water pipeline could be replaced beginning next summer, so says the man recently put in charge of the city’s system under a federal court order. “Ten miles doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a big effort...
eenews.net
Lobbyists swarmed to clinch Jackson water crisis funds
Law and lobby firms rushed to secure millions of federal dollars for Jackson, Miss. — or win the city’s business — in the aftermath of more than 150,000 residents being left without safe drinking water this summer. At stake are tens of millions in federal aid to...
Jackson not only Mississippi city with water woes. Vicksburg leaders hire engineers to help with wastewater problems that won’t go away.
Jackson is not the only Mississippi city with water woes. Although not as critical as the problems experienced in Mississippi’s capital city, the city of Vicksburg has been grappling with wastewater issues that will not go away. Problems with two pieces of equipment at Vicksburg’s wastewater treatment plant on...
WAPT
Hinds County supervisors OK new redistricting map
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors has approved a new redistricting map for the next decade, but some board members are not happy about the changes. Supervisors are required to redraw the lines for the five districts after the 2020 census. The board voted 3-2 in a special Wednesday night meeting to approve boundaries that give each supervisor roughly the same population.
Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
WLBT
Hinds County leaders approve new redistricting plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live and vote in Hinds County, big changes are coming your way. The district lines have now been redrawn. This comes after the Board of Supervisors voted on a redistricting plan. The plan passed in a 3-2 vote during a special called meeting Wednesday...
WAPT
MSDH says precautionary measures are best way to stay healthy this season
JACKSON, Miss. — Protect yourself and others this holiday season. That's the message from the Mississippi State Department of Health. Mississippi health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures now to stay healthy this winter. Officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that RSV numbers...
WAPT
Medication to treat respiratory infections in short supply
JACKSON, Miss. — Medication used to fight respiratory infections continues to be in short supply. The Food and Drug Administration says more amoxicillin won't be available until late December in some areas. The medicine is used to treat everything from pneumonia and bronchitis to infections of the ears, nose...
WAPT
Nonprofit holds 'Rucks for Rugrats' march to deliver toys to patients at Children's of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A nonprofit organization held its "Rucks for Rugrats" march to deliver toys to patients at Children's of Mississippi hospital Saturday. 5th Squad brought backpacks and carts stocked with toys in hopes of bringing smiles to the kids at the hospital. The march started in 2016 with...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Jackson, MS
Jackson’s increasing popularity is partly because of its genuine Southern hospitality. Known as the “City with Soul,” Jackson is a vibrant blend of historical, cultural, and diversified attractions. When you visit this city, you’ll find a variety of museums you can explore, all with different themes and...
Oxford Eagle
UM students accepted early decision at UMMC Medical School
Nineteen University of Mississippi students have been accepted to medical school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center through the Early Decision Program. Claire Pearson, of Oxford, MS, majoring in Biological Science, is one of those students. Akshaya Vijayasankar, of Oxford, MS, majoring in International Studies, is one of those...
copiahmonitor.com
Hazlehurst Business of the Month
Copiah County Medical Center was named November’s Business of the Month by the Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce. Lisa Purser, executive director of the Hazlehurst Chamber, presented the award to Dr. William Morgan, CEO. Pictured are (from left) Nick Arrington, Alfa Insurance; Kayla Berch, Trustmark; Kristi Carney, CCMC community outreach coordinator; Pastor Victor Willis Sr., Hazlehurst United Methodist Church; Purser; Morgan; Theresa Harvey, CCMC CNO; and Julie Mattingly, CCMC HR director.
mageenews.com
Zaxby’s Ready to Roll
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mayor Dale Berry opened the December 6, 2022 City of Magee Board of Aldermen meeting. Aldermen Mark Grubbs led in prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Rankin County, MS
Come and see the best attractions and destinations in Rankin County, Mississippi!. This half-urban and half-rural county sits beside Hinds County and east of the breathtaking Pearl River. Thanks to its prime location that boasts numerous national forests, beautiful reservoirs, and natural bodies of water, Rankin County is a must-visit...
Mississippi governor pleased Jackson ‘mayor will no longer be overseeing’ water system beleaguered by ‘incompetence’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves response over the Justice Department’s decision to intervene in the Jackson water crisis:. It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the Mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system. It is now out of the city’s control, and will be overseen by a federal court.
prentissheadlight.com
Students, parents upset over JDC school district staff changes
Students and parents in Jefferson Davis County are upset after staff changes were made at Jefferson Davis County High School. Jefferson Davis County High Principal Robert Young was moved from the high school to the Alternative School where he will serve as administrator. JDC Superintendent Ike Haynes announced the change...
Alert issued for Mississippi man last seen on Tuesday
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of Pascagoula Street in Hinds County walking in an unknown direction.
WLBT
Jackson Field Office of the FBI recruiting participants for the Citizens Academy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jermicha Fomby, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Field Office in Jackson, has made it his mission to bring more community engagement to the work of the agency in this state. Wednesday afternoon he talked exclusively with us about the FBI Citizens Academy, and...
Metrocenter Mall owner arrested for not paying restitution in 2013 conviction
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested the woman who owns part of the Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Emily Sanders was arrested on Tuesday, December 6 on behalf of Jefferson County. According to a court document, Sanders was found guilty of false pretense on June 28, 2013, […]
