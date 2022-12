Marshall police reports Nov. 14 - 20

11/14/2022

12:04 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 300 block of Fir Lane

4:54 a.m. Check Property 700 block of Main Street

7:38 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

9:18 a.m. Disturbance 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard

2:13 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

2:22 p.m. Traffic Stop 400 block of Madison Street

3:10 p.m. Neighbor Trouble 400 block of Overlook Terrace

3:46 p.m. Accident Hit and Run 100 block of E Main Street

5:01 p.m. Safety Hazard Hubbell/Main Street

5:14 p.m. Suspicious Vehicle 600 block of STH 73

8:03 p.m. Check Person 400 block of School Street

11:27 p.m. Traffic Stop 700 block of Main Street

11/15/2022

12:36 a.m. Check Property 700 block of Main Street

3:10 a.m. Check Property 100 block of Park Drive

3:17 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:25 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:28 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:31 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:35 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:38 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:41 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:44 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:53 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

3:56 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

4:04 a.m. Check Property 400 block of Farnham Street

4:08 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street 400 block of Farnham Street

7:35 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

11:53 a.m. Civil Dispute 400 block of Sleepy Hollow Lane

11:55 a.m. Juvenile Complaint 600 block of Madison Street

3:09 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

3:22 p.m. Accident Property Damage Main/Beebe Street

4:42 p.m. Follow-Up 100 block of Pardee Street

6:09 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 200 block of Evergreen Drive

7:35 p.m. Follow-Up 1000 block of Lewellen Street

10:43 p.m. Check Property 400 block of Deerfield Road

11:33 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation 100 block of Main Street

11/16/2022

1:40 a.m. 911 Disconnect 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive

1:58 a.m. Damage to Property 200 block of Main Street

7:37 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

7:56 a.m. Repo 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane

10:05 a.m. Juvenile Complaint 600 block of Madison Street

10:10 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street 100 block of Main Street

10:47 a.m. 911 Abandoned Call 300 block of Fir Lane

10:48 a.m. Assist Police 300 block of Fir Lane

3:38 p.m. Disturbance 200 block of Fir Lane

3:54 p.m. Assist Police Main/Pleasant Street

5:03 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

6:09 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 500 block of Sunnyview Lane

7:22 p.m. Threats Complaint 500 block of Plaza Drive

8:27 p.m. Fraud 300 block of Main Street

11:06 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 100 block of Blue Spruce Lane

11/17/2022

2:45 a.m. Parking Complaint On Street 100 block of Pardee Street

4:45 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 400 block of Farnham Street

7:14 a.m. 911 Call Silent 400 block of Farnham Street

7:35 a.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation Madison/School Street

11:42 a.m. Found Person Deerfield/School Street

1:46 p.m. Assist Citizen 600 block of Meadowview Lane

3:10 p.m. Trespass 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard

3:54 p.m. Assist Citizen 600 block of Meadowview Lane

5:54 p.m. Disturbance Unwanted Person 500 block of Madison Street

6:33 p.m. Suspicious Person 300 block of Farnham Street

7:39 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard

11:29 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 400 block of Farnham Street

11/18/2022

4:18 a.m. Check Property 600 block of Waterloo Road

12:17 p.m. Assist EMS/Fire 400 block of Farnham Street

3:13 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation School/Madison Street

3:25 p.m. Traffic Stop 400 block of School Street

3:26 p.m. Traffic Complaint/Investigation 500 block of Karem Drive

3:26 p.m. Traffic Stop 400 block of School Street

7:15 p.m. Follow-Up 300 block of Arbor Vitae Drive

10:40 p.m. Check Property 500 block of Plaza Drive

11/19/2022

12:10 a.m. Check Property 500 block of Main Street

12:59 a.m. Assist Police 200 block of I94 WB

1:47 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 900 block of Lewellen Street

5:12 a.m. Traffic Stop Deerfield/Farnham Street

5:30 a.m. Traffic Stop STH 19/Industrial Drive

6:03 a.m. Assist EMS/Fire 100 block of Evergreen Boulevard

7:37 a.m. Safety Hazard Deerfield/Whistle Street

12:00 p.m. Traffic Stop 700 block of Main Street

1:50 p.m. Safety Hazard Deerfield/Main Street

10:52 p.m. Check Property 500 block of Plaza Drive

11:47 p.m. Check Property 500 block of Plaza Drive

11/20/2022

12:19 a.m. Traffic Stop Pardee/Farnham Street

3:28 a.m. Check Property 500 block of Main Street

5:24 a.m. Traffic Stop Hubbell/Waterloo Road

9:49 a.m. Juvenile Complaint Karem/Industrial Drive

12:25 p.m. Theft Retail 700 block of Main Street

4:12 p.m. Traffic Stop Madison Street/Howard Street

8:10 p.m. Traffic Stop Industrial Drive/STH 19

8:35 p.m. Traffic Stop School/Plaza Drive

9:38 p.m. Traffic Stop Deerfield/Farnham Street

11:54 p.m. Check Property 800 block of Hubbell Street