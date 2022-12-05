ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, WI

Your honor is requested at the Cameron Singers Medieval Banquet

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDkUL_0jYCicNI00

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Everyone is hereby invited to experience “Christmastide in Merrie Olde England.” The Cameron Vocal Music Department extends an invitation to reserve a seat at a table at the Cameron Singers Medieval Banquet. The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Cameron Middle School cafeteria, hereafter known as Castle Cameron.

The elaborately decorated, lavishly-costumed event includes trumpets heralding each course of the four-course meal, beautiful incidental music from a flute quartet, a comedic skit and the singing of the Christmas carols by the Cameron Singers throughout the banquet.

All of this holiday revelry is yours for $15. Reservations need to be made by Monday, Dec. 12. There will be no admission at the door. Get a reservation form from any Cameron High School choir member, stop into the Cameron High School office, or contact Director Scott Jensen at 715-642-3076.

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and wife welcomes new baby

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Meteorologist Derrek Dalman and his wife Valerie are now the proud parents of Waylon James. Born yesterday afternoon weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz., Waylon joins big sister Veronica. We wish the Dalman family the best as they celebrate the holidays as a new family of four.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward

Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
fox9.com

Melt Pizza Company to open Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Chef Anthony Gilbert has announced that his concept, Melt Pizza Company, will take over the former Lolito restaurant at 112 Main St. N in historic downtown Stillwater. Gilbert founded Melt to help pay homage to his late grandparents who fostered his culinary creativity and pushed...
STILLWATER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary

Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Myszka Reaches Plea Deal for Chippewa County Charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau man who led police on a multi-county manhunt along Highway 29 in September has reached a plea deal for felony counts of hit-and-run causing injury, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and fleeing an officer. Chad Myszka entered the pleas on Wednesday in Chippewa...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow and cold followed by a quiet and seasonable stretch

Expect a slick morning commute, particularly in east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 am for Pine Co., until noon for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn, Ashland, Bayfield, and Sawyer Co., and until 3 pm for Iron County. Widespread accumulation in these areas will be 1-3” with higher localized amounts possible. These amounts graze the Twin Ports, then accumulation drops off to less than an inch north of Duluth. Snow exits east by around noon, but lake effect chances linger through the afternoon for parts of Iron and Gogebic Co. where localized amounts up to 5” are possible.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 8, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
dewittmedia.com

Abandoned vehicle found near Downing

THIS VEHCILE WAS FOUND abandon early Tuesday morning in the ditch along the County Line Road north of Downing. No other information of the accident was available at press time. —photo by Carlton DeWitt.
DOWNING, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy