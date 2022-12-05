Your honor is requested at the Cameron Singers Medieval Banquet
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Everyone is hereby invited to experience “Christmastide in Merrie Olde England.” The Cameron Vocal Music Department extends an invitation to reserve a seat at a table at the Cameron Singers Medieval Banquet. The banquet will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 and at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Cameron Middle School cafeteria, hereafter known as Castle Cameron.
The elaborately decorated, lavishly-costumed event includes trumpets heralding each course of the four-course meal, beautiful incidental music from a flute quartet, a comedic skit and the singing of the Christmas carols by the Cameron Singers throughout the banquet.
All of this holiday revelry is yours for $15. Reservations need to be made by Monday, Dec. 12. There will be no admission at the door. Get a reservation form from any Cameron High School choir member, stop into the Cameron High School office, or contact Director Scott Jensen at 715-642-3076.
