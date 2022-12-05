ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

UU observes darkening days leading to the winter solstice

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zg3md_0jYCibUZ00

As the winter solstice approaches, Professor Emeritus Pat Shifferd will guide the Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to consider the impact of the time when dark begins to turn toward light. At its Sunday service, Shifferd will encourage people to reflect on how they view light and dark. Feeling it important to note, Shifferd observes, “While darkness is often characterized negatively, it provides real benefits which can be a comfort as we move toward the turning of the year.”

All seeking insight are welcome to the fellowship at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. Both a free-range discussion period at 9 a.m. and the 10 a.m. service can be accessed via Zoom. The link is sent to members, but all interested may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link. Wearing masks is optional for those attending in person, although recommendations of the CDC are followed. All are expected to be fully vaccinated. Gathering for fellowship and coffee after the service is encouraged. For more information visit bluehillsuu.org .

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Snow likely to impact travel this morning south of highway 10

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Snow has continued to fall across the I-90 corridor and is slowly working its way just south of I-94. That said, the rest of your morning commute will likely be a bit slick as you head further to the south. This system has actually brought a few flashes of lightning and claps of thunder toward northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota. A bit of a wintry mix has tried to work in, especially with a slightly warmer layer just above the surface, which has created some ice-covered roads as well. The primary precipitation type, however, has been snowfall, at least for western Wisconsin. Snow will continue to fall through the morning and start to taper off toward the early afternoon. The general trend in snowfall totals by the time it is all said and done will consist of higher accumulations to the south, with a few locations receiving as much as 4 inches of wet, heavy snow, with accumulations tapering off closer to the Chippewa Valley.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Today’s snow and cold followed by a quiet and seasonable stretch

Expect a slick morning commute, particularly in east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 am for Pine Co., until noon for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn, Ashland, Bayfield, and Sawyer Co., and until 3 pm for Iron County. Widespread accumulation in these areas will be 1-3” with higher localized amounts possible. These amounts graze the Twin Ports, then accumulation drops off to less than an inch north of Duluth. Snow exits east by around noon, but lake effect chances linger through the afternoon for parts of Iron and Gogebic Co. where localized amounts up to 5” are possible.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward

Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
DULUTH, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Statewide football realignment proposal shows big changes for Big Rivers, others

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - Proposed conference realignment changes put forward by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant impacts to western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking up...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire recognized for maternity care

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire is being recognized as one of the best in the country for maternity care. U.S. News and World Report released its list of the best hospitals for maternity care Tuesday, with Marshfield Medical Center of Eau Claire’s Birth Center being one of only a few hundred earning honors. Evaluations include how well hospitals perform, c-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, and more.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Former News Anchor John Froyd passes away

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (WEAU) - We would like to take a moment to remember a dear friend and colleague, John Froyd. A former News Anchor here at WEAU, Froyd has passed away at the age of 89. Froyd spent more than 40 years in broadcasting, coming to WEAU in 1991 and serving as the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. News Anchor until 1998.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Fire Department responds to industrial structure fire, no one hurt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to an industrial structure fire Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a water flow alarm Tuesday at 8:38 a.m. located at 800 Wisconsin Street, Banbury Place. Upon arrival, a working fire in the business American Phoenix was reported. It was reported that the fire was confined to a trash compactor and crews attacked the fire, bringing the fire under control quickly. A working sprinkler system helped.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County law enforcement stepping up patrols this Dec.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says they will be stepping up traffic enforcement this Dec. According to a media release from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office is set to work with the police departments of Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those that choose to operate without a seatbelt. The Sheriff’s Office along with other participating agencies have received a $50,000 Federal Seatbelt Enforcement Grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety intended to cover the cost of the extra patrol efforts.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eau Claire Police: Housesitter Accused Of $30,000 Burglary

Eau Claire Police say it looks like a housesitter robbed a homeowner of up to$30,000 in jewelry over the weekend. Police arrested the housesitter, Melissa Borchardt, her daughter, and a third person. Investigators say a woman asked Borchardt to watch her cats and her home on Princeton Avenue. Borchardt told...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
dewittmedia.com

Abandoned vehicle found near Downing

THIS VEHCILE WAS FOUND abandon early Tuesday morning in the ditch along the County Line Road north of Downing. No other information of the accident was available at press time. —photo by Carlton DeWitt.
DOWNING, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy