UU observes darkening days leading to the winter solstice

As the winter solstice approaches, Professor Emeritus Pat Shifferd will guide the Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to consider the impact of the time when dark begins to turn toward light. At its Sunday service, Shifferd will encourage people to reflect on how they view light and dark. Feeling it important to note, Shifferd observes, “While darkness is often characterized negatively, it provides real benefits which can be a comfort as we move toward the turning of the year.”

All seeking insight are welcome to the fellowship at 230 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake. Both a free-range discussion period at 9 a.m. and the 10 a.m. service can be accessed via Zoom. The link is sent to members, but all interested may contact patriciashifferd@gmail.com for the link. Wearing masks is optional for those attending in person, although recommendations of the CDC are followed. All are expected to be fully vaccinated. Gathering for fellowship and coffee after the service is encouraged. For more information visit bluehillsuu.org .