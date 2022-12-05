Read full article on original website
Legendary investor Sam Zell warns of liquidity crisis, says odds of economy going into recession 'very high'
Real estate mogul Sam Zell gives his outlook on the housing market after mortgage rates declined and reveals what the Fed must do to slow the pace of inflation.
NASDAQ
Indonesia Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 250 points or 3.7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,820-point plateau although it's due for support on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is...
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Why Shopify, Salesforce, and The Trade Desk Stock Fell This Week
Technology stocks reverted to their old ways this week and were declining as investors grew increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's commitment to interest rate increases could end up pushing the economy into a recession. Those fears caused the S&P 500 to tumble 2.8% and the Nasdaq Composite to fall...
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down MedTech Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023
This year, as the broader economy gradually overcame the pandemic-induced uncertainties, new challenges started cropping up. Over the past few months, supply-chain headwinds and inflationary pressures are hampering operations across industries. Market watchers are currently pessimistic about the stock market, which is expected to witness a slowdown in 2023 amid...
Russia's central bank just issued a warning about 'new economic shocks,' and it shows the new $60/barrel cap on oil is working
Despite Kremlin's skepticism towards sanctions, its central bank foresees 'new economic shocks' due to an oil price cap and an EU ban on Russian crude.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Fauci isn’t just worried about a ‘wave of infections’ as China reopens. He sees a risk in a whole new wave of mutant variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci during a White House press briefing on Nov. 22, 2022. Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, warned about the risks of China’s planned retreat from its zero COVID policy—and reiterated that the pandemic isn’t over. On Wednesday, China eased some...
Some 70 years later, the West has an answer for OPEC
The Russian oil price cap that went into effect Monday could, over time, be an important Western counterweight to OPEC in determining world oil prices. Driving the news: After months of wrangling, the mechanism to try to cap prices of Russian crude oil shipped by sea went into effect on Monday.
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
NASDAQ
10 Stocks With Unusual Options Activity: MRNA, UAL, NKE and Others
Many investors don’t pay attention to it, because options are too confusing and there can be multiple implications from a single data point. However, traders who are looking for opportunity often like to see their thesis line up with unusual options activity. Simply put, when large traders or big...
msn.com
The bear market rally is running out of stream, and it is time to take profits, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson
The stock market’s bounce off the October lows is running out of room, and it is time to take profits, according to Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. The chief equity strategist who correctly predicted this year’s stock-market selloff, now expects the S&P 500 to resume declines from the beginning of the year, after the benchmark last week crossed above its 200-day moving average.
NASDAQ
GLD: ETF Outflow Alert
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Gold Shares (Symbol: GLD) where we have detected an approximate $99.8 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.2% decrease week over week (from 313,600,000 to 313,000,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of GLD, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Interesting AFL Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) saw new options become available today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AFL options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
These Mid-Cap ETFs Could Shine in 2023
The most frequently used descriptor of mid-cap stocks is “overlooked.” While accurate, things shouldn’t be this way. History confirms that over long holding periods, mid-cap stocks outperform large- and small-cap equities while displaying better volatility traits than the latter. That’s happening again this year as the S&P MidCap 400 Index is outpacing both the large-cap S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Yet even with all that favorable sentiment, it is indeed accurate to describe mid-caps as overlooked.
NASDAQ
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
A smart beta exchange traded fund, the First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are...
NASDAQ
The 1 Crypto Under $1 to Buy Before the End of 2022
With nearly every crypto down in 2022, Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) has been no exception. Cardano is now down 77% for the year and is trading at just $0.32. It is now at very real risk of losing its status as one of the top 10 cryptos in the world as measured by market capitalization.
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower after choppy trading from rising recession worries
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended broadly lower on Wednesday, after a choppy session where investors struggled to grasp a clear direction as they weighed how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening might feed through into corporate America. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX fell for the fifth...
NASDAQ
American Airlines (AAL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
American Airlines (AAL) closed the most recent trading day at $13.60, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Coming into today, shares of the world's largest...
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $542.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer...
