Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 15 feet. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 2 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least 2 AM AST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action will suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 15 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for San Juan at 10:56 AM AST at 1.68 ft and at 9:54 PM AST at 0.78 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
High Surf Advisory issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: St Croix HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 14 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and St. Croix. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves in Saint Croix and Culebra. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Culebra at 10:33 AM AST at 1.34 ft and 9:43 PM AST at 1.51 ft; for Christiansted at 10:37 AM AST at 0.84 ft.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Above 3000 feet 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Athol, Sandpoint, Newport, Priest River, Deer Park, Orin-Rice Road, Northport, Colville, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Kettle Falls, Bonners Ferry, Springdale-Hunters Road, Eastport, Chewelah, and Flowery Trail Road. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
High Surf Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Beaches; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 14 feet with local sets to 16 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, especially west and northwest facing shores. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible on Sunday morning around the morning high tide.
Special Weather Statement issued for Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:11:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kittson; West Marshall; West Polk AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN VALLEY Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across across the northern Red River Valley. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by Sunday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty, San Jacinto by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty Counties through 1000 PM CST At 900 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conroe, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conroe, Cleveland, Willis, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove and North Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Pembina, Western Walsh County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Pembina; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN VALLEY Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across across the northern Red River Valley. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by Sunday morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT Observations and radar has shown areas of freezing drizzle and light snow continued this evening and that will continue overnight. In addition to the freezing drizzle will be areas of fog which will reduce the visibility in spots. A light glaze of ice will be possible from the freezing drizzle and slick conditions will be possible on area roads. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Pierce, Rolette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bottineau; Pierce; Rolette AREAS OF DENSE FOG NEAR THE TURTLE MOUNTAINS LATE THIS EVENING Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less near the Turtle Mountains late this evening, especially along Highway 5 from Bottineau to Rolla. Motorists should be prepared for difficult driving conditions. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog may persist through the night.
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Crow Wing by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Crow Wing; Koochiching; North Cass; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin; South Cass; South Itasca AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT Observations and radar has shown areas of freezing drizzle this evening and that will continue tonight, decreasing from west to east overnight. In addition to the freezing drizzle will be areas of fog which will reduce the visibility in spots. A light glaze of ice will be possible and slick conditions will be possible on area roads. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Patchy Dense Fog Areas of fog will be found through the rest of the evening. The fog will be dense in patches, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less. The dense fog is anticipated to dissipate by midnight, as westerly winds develop with the passage of a weak boundary. When driving and you encounter dense fog, give yourself plenty of braking distance between other vehicles, be sure to slow down and remember to keep your headlights on low beam.
Special Weather Statement issued for Schleicher, Tom Green by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Schleicher; Tom Green A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Schleicher and southeastern Tom Green Counties through 915 PM CST At 839 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Christoval, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Schleicher and southeastern Tom Green Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Republic, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Fernwood, St. Maries, Osburn, Kellogg, Dobson Pass, Lookout Pass, Pinehurst, Mullan, Wallace, and Fourth Of July Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Northern Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in spots. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to locally very limited visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with a rapid transition to rain on Monday morning as winds gusts as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Rain on top of heavy snow will be difficult to manage.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * CHANGES... None. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 14 to 24 inches, except 2 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with ridgetop gusts over 100 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible with whiteout conditions. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are anticipated this evening into early Sunday morning. Lightning is possible during the peak snowfall rates.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * CHANGES... None. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be sure to check with Caltrans for the latest chain controls, road conditions, and closures.
