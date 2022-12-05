Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Flood Advisory issued for Tom Green by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tom Green FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following county, Tom Green. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 754 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Angelo, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Lake Nasworthy, Twin Buttes Reservoir and Veribest. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings Southwest Blvd and Loop 306, Jackson From Knickerbocker to South Bryant, College Hills and Millbrook, Parkwood and Lindenwood, 300 block of North Archer, Huntington and Sunset, 1500 Block of Spaulding, Huntington and Sunset, Sul Ross At Red Arroyo Crossing and Avenue Q and Chadbourne. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 15 feet. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 2 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least 2 AM AST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action will suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 15 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for San Juan at 10:56 AM AST at 1.68 ft and at 9:54 PM AST at 0.78 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Flood Advisory issued for Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 19:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stanislaus; Tuolumne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and water over roadways occurring. Between 0.50 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 0.20 to 0.50 inch of rain possible.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Rip Current Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Lewis; Oswego WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Oswego and Lewis counties. Greatest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Big Island Interior, Big Island North, Big Island South by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 15:22:00 HAST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. Target Area: Big Island Interior; Big Island North; Big Island South; Big Island Southeast; Kahoolawe; Kohala; Lanai Leeward; Lanai Mauka; Lanai Windward; Maui Central Valley North; Maui Central Valley South; Maui Leeward West; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; South Haleakala WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF HAWAII AND MAUI COUNTIES UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY .Windy trade winds will continue through Sunday then decrease Sunday night into Monday. The strongest winds will occur over and downwind of terrain, and in saddle areas between mountains. WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY * WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island Hawaii. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Amador; Calaveras; El Dorado FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and water over roadways occurring. Between 0.50 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 0.20 to 0.50 inch of rain possible.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Northern Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in spots. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to locally very limited visibility.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Benton; Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in spots. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to locally very limited visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Coalinga - Avenal, Los Banos - Dos Palos by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coalinga - Avenal; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Los Banos -Dos Palos, Merced -Madera -Mendota, Planada -Le Grand - Snelling, Coalinga -Avenal and Mariposa Madera Foothills. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:23:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto; Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto and Walker. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 709 PM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. One gage on the southwest side of Lake Livingston has recorded 3.32 inches of rain. - Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches or higher are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, southeastern Huntsville, Willis, Livingston, Panorama Village, Onalaska, Cut And Shoot, New Waverly, Coldspring, Point Blank, Goodrich, Lake Livingston State Park, Huntsville State Park, West Livingston, Evergreen and Oakhurst. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Extreme Western Allegany, Garrett by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Garrett and Extreme Western Allegany Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Republic, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Wind Advisory issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:55:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast; Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM PST THIS EVENING This highest peaks above 2500 feet will remain very gusty this evening with gusts up to 60 mph, but winds will continue to diminish below 2500 feet. Therefore, the wind advisory will be allow to expire at 6 PM.
