Effective: 2022-12-10 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-12 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-12-09 01:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-09 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
