Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 15 feet. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 2 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least 2 AM AST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action will suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 15 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for San Juan at 10:56 AM AST at 1.68 ft and at 9:54 PM AST at 0.78 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Special Weather Statement issued for Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tyler County through 900 PM CST At 830 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, or 10 miles west of Woodville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodville, Colmesneil and Ivanhoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty, San Jacinto by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty Counties through 1000 PM CST At 900 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conroe, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conroe, Cleveland, Willis, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove and North Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Republic, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Patchy Dense Fog Areas of fog will be found through the rest of the evening. The fog will be dense in patches, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less. The dense fog is anticipated to dissipate by midnight, as westerly winds develop with the passage of a weak boundary. When driving and you encounter dense fog, give yourself plenty of braking distance between other vehicles, be sure to slow down and remember to keep your headlights on low beam.
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, San Luis Obispo. * WHEN...Until midnight PST. * IMPACTS...Roadway flooding is expected, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. In addition, there is the risk of small stream flooding as well as rock and mudslide activity on canyon roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 704 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall across the northern portions of San Luis Obispo County which will spread southward across the county this evening. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with local rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour across foothill and coastal slopes locations. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that could experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Santa Margarita, Templeton and Oceano. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * CHANGES... None. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 14 to 24 inches, except 2 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph with ridgetop gusts over 100 mph. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible with whiteout conditions. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and lead to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are anticipated this evening into early Sunday morning. Lightning is possible during the peak snowfall rates.
Flood Advisory issued for Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 19:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stanislaus; Tuolumne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and water over roadways occurring. Between 0.50 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 0.20 to 0.50 inch of rain possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with a rapid transition to rain on Monday morning as winds gusts as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Rain on top of heavy snow will be difficult to manage.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Above 3000 feet 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Athol, Sandpoint, Newport, Priest River, Deer Park, Orin-Rice Road, Northport, Colville, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Kettle Falls, Bonners Ferry, Springdale-Hunters Road, Eastport, Chewelah, and Flowery Trail Road. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Monterey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 18:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Monterey FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE COLORADO BURN AREA WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN MONTEREY COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST for a portion of central California.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * CHANGES... None. * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be sure to check with Caltrans for the latest chain controls, road conditions, and closures.
Wind Advisory issued for West Side Mountains South of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: West Side Mountains South of 198 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains South of 198. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible heavy snow early. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow with total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Amounts will vary across the watch area as temperatures warm through the day Monday. Some locations will begin mixing with rain by the afternoon. The heaviest snow rates will be from Monday morning into the early afternoon hours. * WHERE...The northern inner channels, to include Skagway, Haines, Gustavus, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Elfin Cove, Pelican and Juneau. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact Monday morning commute.
