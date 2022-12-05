Read full article on original website
Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Life-threatening rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northerly swell continues to invade the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Vieques. The next high tides for Isabela Segunda will be at 10:43 AM AST at 1.31 ft and 9:53 PM AST at 0.55 ft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. All persons should reconsider activities in the surf zone of northern beaches, due to the risks associated with rip currents.
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 02:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 15 feet. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 2 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least 2 AM AST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action will suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 15 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for San Juan at 10:56 AM AST at 1.68 ft and at 9:54 PM AST at 0.78 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
High Surf Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County Beaches and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 8 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
Special Weather Statement issued for Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Tyler County through 900 PM CST At 830 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, or 10 miles west of Woodville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woodville, Colmesneil and Ivanhoe. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty, San Jacinto by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty Counties through 1000 PM CST At 900 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conroe, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conroe, Cleveland, Willis, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove and North Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Pembina, Western Walsh County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Pembina; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE NORTHERN VALLEY Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across across the northern Red River Valley. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by Sunday morning.
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, San Luis Obispo. * WHEN...Until midnight PST. * IMPACTS...Roadway flooding is expected, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. In addition, there is the risk of small stream flooding as well as rock and mudslide activity on canyon roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 704 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall across the northern portions of San Luis Obispo County which will spread southward across the county this evening. Rainfall rates between 0.25 and 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with local rates of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour across foothill and coastal slopes locations. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that could experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Cambria, Santa Margarita, Templeton and Oceano. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Republic, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with a rapid transition to rain on Monday morning as winds gusts as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Rain on top of heavy snow will be difficult to manage.
Flood Advisory issued for Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 19:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stanislaus; Tuolumne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and water over roadways occurring. Between 0.50 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 0.20 to 0.50 inch of rain possible.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Above 3000 feet 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Athol, Sandpoint, Newport, Priest River, Deer Park, Orin-Rice Road, Northport, Colville, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Kettle Falls, Bonners Ferry, Springdale-Hunters Road, Eastport, Chewelah, and Flowery Trail Road. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Patchy Dense Fog This Evening Patchy dense fog is expected this evening with visibilities locally reduced to around 1/4 mile at times. Fog should gradually dissipate later this evening with improving visibilities. If dense fog is encountered while traveling, use your low beams and leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you.
Wind Advisory issued for West Side Mountains South of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: West Side Mountains South of 198 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains South of 198. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Northern Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in spots. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to locally very limited visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 18:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Northwestern Tyler County in southeastern Texas * Until midnight CST. * At 857 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer, Browndell and Sam Rayburn Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY * CHANGES... Rain has started to transition to snow in western Nevada. With impacts starting to be felt in lower elevations, the Winter Weather Advisory has been pushed up to begin immediately. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. Up to a half inch possible for communities below 5000 feet. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions and poor visibility tonight into Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow amounts are expected in higher elevations of western Mineral and southern Lyon counties including Highways 6, 338, and 359. Expect breezy winds to continue through the remainder of Saturday evening.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
