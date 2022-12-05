Effective: 2022-12-10 17:29:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 20:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Oak Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mariposa The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Oak burn scar in Central Mariposa County in central California * Until 830 PM PST. * At 529 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated storms producing heavy rain over the Oak Burn Scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding in and around the Oak Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Oak Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bootjack and Jerseydale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO