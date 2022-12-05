Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for North Central, Northeast, Northwest, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-14 20:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. A High Surf Warning indicates that dangerous, battering waves will pound the shoreline. This will result in life-threatening conditions. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; Northwest; San Juan and Vicinity COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 15 feet. Beach erosion and isolated coastal flooding is expected. * WHERE...Beaches from northwestern to northeastern PR. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, through 2 AM AST Sunday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through at least 2 AM AST Friday. For the High Surf Advisory, through at least 8 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Coastal flooding and beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action will suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern beaches of Puerto Rico. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 15 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for San Juan at 10:56 AM AST at 1.68 ft and at 9:54 PM AST at 0.78 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-16 00:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson; Ramsey; Towner AREAS OF FOG ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed or will soon develop across portions of the Devils Lake Basin. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, and railroad crossings. The fog is expected to improve by 6 AM Sunday morning.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:59:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. All persons should refrain from entering the waters, due to the risks associated with high surf conditions and rip currents. Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AST SUNDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves of up to 12 feet. Beach erosion is expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Rincon, Aguada, and the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. John. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Thursday night. For the High Surf Advisory, through at 6 AM AST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Hazardous breaking waves. Beach erosion. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A long period northeasterly swell continues to invade and spread across the Atlantic waters and local passages of the islands. This swell action could suddenly produce larger breaking waves along the northern U.S. Virgin Islands, Aguada and Rincon. Breaking waves are expected to reach around 14 feet, and beach erosion is posible. The next high tides will be: for Botany Bay, St. Thomas at 10:44 AM AST at 1.55 ft and 10:28 PM AST at 0.90 ft; for Aguadilla at 9:54 AM AST at 1.50 ft and 9:39 PM AST at 0.66 ft.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bottineau, Pierce, Rolette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 23:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bottineau; Pierce; Rolette AREAS OF DENSE FOG NEAR THE TURTLE MOUNTAINS LATE THIS EVENING Dense fog will reduce visibility to one quarter mile or less near the Turtle Mountains late this evening, especially along Highway 5 from Bottineau to Rolla. Motorists should be prepared for difficult driving conditions. Use low beam headlights and be extra cautious at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog may persist through the night.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Liberty, San Jacinto by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Liberty; San Jacinto A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty Counties through 1000 PM CST At 900 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conroe, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and locally heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Conroe, Cleveland, Willis, Splendora, Patton Village, Roman Forest, Woodbranch, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove and North Cleveland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bureau, Carroll, Putnam, Stephenson, Whiteside by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Putnam; Stephenson; Whiteside Patchy Dense Fog Areas of fog will be found through the rest of the evening. The fog will be dense in patches, reducing visibility to a quarter mile or less. The dense fog is anticipated to dissipate by midnight, as westerly winds develop with the passage of a weak boundary. When driving and you encounter dense fog, give yourself plenty of braking distance between other vehicles, be sure to slow down and remember to keep your headlights on low beam.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 09:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-12 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats nearshore.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 17:48:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, Inchelium, Republic, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, and Sherman Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Grant, Richland, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Grant; Richland; Vernon Patchy Dense Fog This Evening Patches of dense fog have developed over southwest Wisconsin this evening, reducing visibilities as low as one quarter of a mile in some locations. Fog will gradually lift from west to east over the next few hours. Be prepared for rapid changes in visibility if traveling!
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Humboldt County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Humboldt County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations, valleys 1 to 3 inches, mountains 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore AREAS OF FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT Observations and radar has shown areas of freezing drizzle and light snow continued this evening and that will continue overnight. In addition to the freezing drizzle will be areas of fog which will reduce the visibility in spots. A light glaze of ice will be possible from the freezing drizzle and slick conditions will be possible on area roads. Freezing drizzle may quickly coat roadways with a thin layer of ice that may be undetectable. Please use extreme caution especially on bridges...overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Bastrop by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 21:48:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bastrop FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Bastrop. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 909 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Camp Swift, Wyldwood, Circle D-KC Estates, Cedar Creek, Phelan, Cedar Hills, Butler and McDade. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 19:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-10 21:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stanislaus; Tuolumne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Stanislaus and Tuolumne. * WHEN...Until 930 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and water over roadways occurring. Between 0.50 and 2.50 inches of rain have fallen, with an additional 0.20 to 0.50 inch of rain possible.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for East Becker, East Marshall, East Polk, Hubbard, Mahnomen by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-13 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Becker; East Marshall; East Polk; Hubbard; Mahnomen; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; South Clearwater; Wadena Areas of Freezing Drizzle or Light Freezing Rain tonight.. Reports from the Bemidji area indicate continued freezing drizzle in the area with pockets of light freezing rain. This is causing slippery conditions on roads. This may persist through the overnight.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for City and Borough of Yakutat by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: City and Borough of Yakutat WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with a rapid transition to rain on Monday morning as winds gusts as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...City and Borough of Yakutat. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Rain on top of heavy snow will be difficult to manage.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 02:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-10 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Northwest Pocahontas; Southeast Randolph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of 1 to 2 hundreths of an inch. * WHERE...Northwest Pocahontas and Southeast Randolph Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-12 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low swampy timberland along the river begins to flood. Flood gates should be closed and equipment moved out of the low grounds along the river and tributaries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Saturday the stage was 7.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday afternoon and continue rising to 9.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 6 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 7.5 Sat 7 PM 8.0 9.1 9.4 9.5 6 AM 12/14
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Northern Will by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kankakee; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST /5 AM EST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Visibility down to one quarter mile or less in spots. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to locally very limited visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 21:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-12 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible heavy snow early. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Municipality of Skagway WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow with total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Amounts will vary across the watch area as temperatures warm through the day Monday. Some locations will begin mixing with rain by the afternoon. The heaviest snow rates will be from Monday morning into the early afternoon hours. * WHERE...The northern inner channels, to include Skagway, Haines, Gustavus, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Elfin Cove, Pelican and Juneau. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact Monday morning commute.
Comments / 0