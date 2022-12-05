Read full article on original website
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $542.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. health insurer...
D.R. Horton (DHI) Up 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss. D.R. Horton, Inc.’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Nonetheless, D.R. Horton’s fiscal 2022 results were highlighted by 42% improvement in pre-tax income, 350 basis point (bps) expansion in pre-tax profit margin and 21% increase in revenues. These results reflect production capabilities, industry-leading market share, broad geographic footprint and diverse product offerings across multiple brands.
TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Up 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for TEGNA Inc. (TGNA). Shares have added about 3.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is TEGNA Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Cigna (CI) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
Cigna (CI) closed the most recent trading day at $332.12, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the health...
Catalyst (CPRX) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Catalyst due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Up 1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). Shares have added about 1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kodiak Sciences Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
General Mills (GIS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other...
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed at $221.04, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to...
Clovis (CLVS) Down 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Clovis Oncology (CLVS). Shares have lost about 18.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Clovis due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Here's Why Investors May Consider Betting on W.R. Berkley (WRB)
W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB has been benefiting from rate increases, high retention, growth in premium rates and exposure as well as effective capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for W.R. Berkley’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $4.29 and $4.79, indicating a year-over-year increase of 26.2% and 11.5%, respectively. The expected long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 9%.
Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed the most recent trading day at $75.16, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.55%...
ATCO vs. BLK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Financial - Investment Management sector might want to consider either Atlas (ATCO) or BlackRock (BLK). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks,...
Barnes (B) Down 12.5% In a Year: What's Hurting the Stock?
Barnes Group, Inc. B is struggling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. Due to these headwinds, shares of B have lost 12.5% in the past year. Barnes is experiencing weakness in its Industrial segment owing to disruption in global automotive production caused by continued global...
Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Fortinet, Check Point Software Technologies and Qualys
Chicago, IL – December 7, 2022 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Fortinet, Inc. FTNT, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP and Qualys, Inc. QLYS. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2025577/3-security-stocks-to-buy-amid-robust-industry-trends. The Zacks Security industry is benefiting from solid demand for cybersecurity offerings as well as the heightening need for secure networks...
Atlassian (TEAM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Atlassian (TEAM) closed at $137.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
Why Is Jazz (JAZZ) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ). Shares have added about 0.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Jazz due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
HanesBrands (HBI) Down 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for HanesBrands (HBI). Shares have lost about 5.6% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is HanesBrands due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
